Maxon dives into expansion and communication efforts kicked off at NAB Show 2023

While Maxon brought workshops, talks, artists, presentations, and more to NAB Show 2023, they will continue bringing events to other towns as well to facilitate more discussions and connections.

Hear more about what’s new at Maxon, their goals, and their opportunities for students (including the $10 a month deal) with Kenny McMillan, straight from the NAB Floor.