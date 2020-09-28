Now that everyone is streaming from home, Atomos introduces Connect, a reliable and affordable bridge between professional 4K video capture and high frame rate UVC streaming over USB.

Transform your camera in a powerful professional webcam in seconds with the Atomos Connect. No drivers required, plug in Connect and go live instantly.

With the pandemic triggering the discovery of new streaming solutions from home, and every camera company offering solutions to turn their cameras into webcams, like the EOS Webcam Utility, thanks to a simple USB connection and an app, the stage was set for some more solutions. Atomos just introduced its own, and it’s a different path that will, no doubt, interest many users. Meet the Atomos Connect!

The Atomos Connect works with any HDMI device including the entire Atomos range. Simple to use, it has universal support from popular streaming platforms and at only $79 is an affordable way for gamers, vloggers and education facilities to up their streaming game using the professional Atomos monitor-recorder ecosystem.

The Atomos Connect explained

Here is, directly from Atomos, all you need to know about the new product:

Convert, Connect, Stream

Connect bridges the Atomos world of professional recording and monitoring with popular streaming platforms such as YouTube, Twitch and OBS. Use your Atomos device for professional shot setup and recording and use Connect to simply convert the HDMI output to USB on the go for streaming on your Mac or PC. Connect accepts up to 4Kp30 video and is capable of up to 1080p60 output over USB – incredible streaming quality for the US$79 price point.

Plug and go like a pro

With a slim 0.5-inch profile, Connect is sleek enough to sit directly off your laptop or computer. No drivers are required and no power supply either, meaning it really is a simple matter of connecting your Atomos or HDMI device to your Mac or PC to start producing like a pro.

Shogun7 Connect – tame multicamera streaming

The Atomos Shogun7 allows you to monitor and record up to four 1080p60 streams simultaneously and then cue and switch in real-time with a simple touch of the screen. Additionally, the Shogun7 is able to accept asynchronous feeds (sources don’t need to be locked), allowing the user to use more affordable cameras for multi camera production. Adding in Connect, lets you output the switched feed for live streaming on your Mac or PC. This makes the Shogun7 Connect package one of the easiest and most affordable options for professional switching.

Transforms your Camera to a Pro Webcam

Even without an Atomos monitor-recorder, Connect transforms your HDMI camera to a powerful professional webcam. No drivers required, plug in Connect and go live instantly.

The Atomos Connect is available immediately for $79/€79 from the global authorised Atomos dealer network.