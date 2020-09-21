Canon announced that the next chapter in the EOS Webcam Utility Software story has arrived with the launch of the full production version for Windows. Get yours FREE software now!

Last April Canon invited owners of some camera models to use them as webcams, with an app, setting a trend followed by other companies. Now the final version for Windows is released, and Mac is next.

The pandemic made regular webcams a much requested product, so much, in fact, that in became hard to find them available when people needed them the most. Then, out of the blue, Canon introduced last April its own solution: a software that allowed owners of some Canon models to use them as webcam, simply by using a USB cable to connect the camera to a computer. The new and magic software, initially only made available for Windows 10, had a name: EOS Webcam Utility Beta software.

Free to download and use, the software built by Canon software developers was compatible with EOS ILC and PowerShot cameras and was a quick solution to help consumers improve their video appearance while using popular video conferencing applications in the market, delivering clarity and high-image quality. Suddenly, many Canon cameras became part-time webcams, and as ProVideo Coalition showed its readers, even models that were not in the initial compatibility list, as the EOS Rebel T3i worked fine with the beta version of the software.

“In unprecedented times, it’s imperative for Canon to provide our customers with useful, simple and accessible solutions to assist them in whatever imaging needs they have,” said at the time Tatsuro “Tony” Kano, executive vice president of the Canon U.S.A., Inc. Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. “Our goal is that the Webcam Utility Beta software can help reduce some of the remote workday stress for employees who are tasked with video conferencing and virtual meetings.”

Final version for macOS is next

Canon’s webcam software triggered a series of solutions from other companies, and ProVideo Coalition shared with its readers the news about similar apps from Sony, Nikon, Panasonic, Fujifilm and others, all aiming to make life simple for people that needed a webcam and had a spare camera available to use. Canon launched the software only for Windows, initially, but in May the version for Mac, also in beta, was made available.

According to Canon, it has been “a whirlwind the last few months in the world of EOS Webcam Utility software. With over 700,000 downloads after launching the beta version of the software in April, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has helped people stay connected with high quality video for communication with ease of use.” Now the full production version for Windows is made available, and a full production version for macOS is at the top of the to-do list for Canon engineers.

The full production version for Windows expands to include additional compatible EOS Interchangeable Lens Cameras (ILC) such as the new EOS R5 and EOS R6 cameras. It also expands the list to older models not included as compatible in the initial beta version, and the Canon EOS Rebel T3i tested here at PVC last May is also included, so if you’ve an older DSLR, try it. You may have a high-end webcam in your hands, all you need is a USB cable.

EOS Webcam software compatible with 42 cameras

The beta version of the EOS Webcam Utility Software was “officially” only supported in North America, although anyone could download and try it, but this new software will be available worldwide and available for download directly from the Canon website in each region. Now that a new chapter is written in the story of the software, it’s time to look at how the story evolved in recent months.

A common thread and conversation throughout the beta software forums was the compatibility of camera models. Many customers were excited to experience the beta version of EOS Webcam Utility software and wanted the list of 25 cameras that were compatible to be more extensive. In true Canon fashion – those voices have been heard loud and clear – now, a total of 42 EOS ILC and PowerShot cameras are compatible with the full production software, including the new EOS R5 and EOS R6 cameras. The complete list of compatible cameras can be seen in the image below.

Another common conversation theme within the beta software forums was compatibility with third-party applications. As of announcement day, the new production version of the software has been tested (tested if the EOS Webcam Utility is selectable as a video source and the video feed is displayed properly) with various video conferencing applications as well as streaming applications. See the illustration below for a list of those tested.

While the webcam aspect of this solution is enough for many, many users suggested Canon that being able to record a high-quality video file onto the memory card in their camera while video conferencing or streaming was a desirable function… and Canon listened. This can now be achieved by simply pressing the record button on the camera and not through the software. One important note to remember: restrictions may apply depending on camera specifications such as maximum video recording time up to 29 minutes 59 seconds.

So, here is the whole story up to now. To download the full production version of the EOS Webcam Utility software for Windows and learn how to use it, visit Canons’s webpage dedicated to the app. If you’d like to ask questions or provide feedback pertaining to the production version of EOS Webcam Utility software for Windows, visit Canon’s newly created forum.

One final note for those who want to use the EOS Webcam Utility Software for Windows. If you have previously downloaded the EOS Webcam Utility Beta version, please make sure to uninstall it prior to installation of the full production version.