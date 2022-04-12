After distributing free software that turs some of its EOS cameras into webcams, Canon expands the idea to its PTZ cameras, with a Webcam Driver that delivers benefits for online meetings and classes.

Canon announced the launch of Webcam Driver, a new free-of-charge software for Windows that allows three models of Canon 4K PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras to be used as webcams.

During the pandemic, as so many had to work from home, Canon releases software that transformed its EOS cameras – some of them – in high-quality USB webcam. The EOS Webcam Utility software helped the Work From Home generation, who had just discovered the hard way that many webcams did/do a poor job for online meetings, to give a more professional image to their Zoom sessions. The move was followed by almost everybody else, and now many cameras also double as webcams, as so many people continue to work from home.

Now Canon takes things a step further, announcing the release of new software that expands functionality of 4K PTZ cameras. The Webcam Driver, a new free-of-charge software for Windows that allows three models of Canon 4K PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras to be used as webcams. Canon’s new Webcam Driver software is compatible with the CR-N500, CR-N300, and CR-X300 4K PTZ cameras, and allows them to be used as webcams. By simply connecting the cameras via IP to a Windows PC with the Webcam Driver installed, the cameras can be operated as webcams.

There has been a rapid increase in demand for video content with the widespread adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices and, as a result, a significant amount of live and pre-recorded video content is being created and distributed to meet this demand. In addition, remote alternatives to in-person events have increased, leading to widespread adoption of online content distribution.

Canon’s Webcam Driver arrives June 2022

With the wide variety of uses made possible by this software, users of the CR-N500, CR-N300, and CR-X300 4K PTZ cameras can adapt to new communication styles in the “new normal” and beyond by utilizing video streaming for such events as online meetings, classes and worship services. Canon’s Webcam Driver will be provided free-of-charge starting in early June 2022.

Additionally, Canon is announcing the Mac OS supported Search Tool software. This software was previously only available for Windows systems. The Search Tool software is used during PTZ setup and configuration. When the software is utilized it will search the network for existing Canon IP supported PTZ cameras and quickly provide information about the camera such as IP address, model name and serial number – making it easy for the installer to set up.

Canon will showcase its latest digital imaging solutions and products at the NAB Show 2022 (Booth #C4432) in Las Vegas, April 24th-27th.