Canon announced this month the launch of the CR-X300 4K Outdoor PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) camera, which delivers delivers 4K 30P and 1080 60P / 4:2:2 / 10-bit video and supports a full IP workflow.

The Canon CR-X300 4K Outdoor PTZ is introduced as an ideal remote PTZ camera system for video capture in outdoor scenarios as sports broadcasts, live events and wild animal observation.

In recent years, the demand for video content has grown, including large amounts of content created and streamed on-location. Canon’s answer to that is simple: the company has expanded its lineup of remote camera systems, providing users a more flexible, efficient, and less labor-intensive solution for video production workflows. Thet Canon CR-X300 4K Outdoor PTZ is the most recent example of that goal.

Canon says that the CR-X300 supports a full IP workflow, including a single cable solution with PoE++ for power that includes IP streaming of signal and control. Even better, the CR-X300 shares core imaging technologies, including image quality and autofocus capabilities Canon’s popular lineup of professional camcorders, as well as the CR-N300 indoor PTZ camera.

The CR-X300 supports a wide range of communications standards and provides an outstanding level of protection from environmental factors, making it an ideal remote PTZ camera system for video capture in such outdoor scenarios as sports broadcasts, live events, wild animal observation, and theme parks. In addition, the CR-X300 offers built-in ND filters to help with shooting outdoors in the sun.

Works with Cinema EOS system

The new camera system delivers 4K 30P and 1080 60P / 4:2:2 / 10-bit video by leveraging video processing technologies cultivated through Canon’s history of developing professional video cameras—including a 1/2.3-inch sensor and a DIGIC DV6 image processing platform. In addition, the CR-X300 features a 20x optical zoom lens with a 29.3 – 601mm equivalent (35 mm film equivalent. When set to 4K UHD and IS OFF or Standard and IS ON) focal length for video recording of various scenarios from wide-angle to the super-telephoto range.

The CR-X300 supports the same control and streaming protocols as Canon’s CR-N500 and CR-N300 PTZ cameras. Canon’s XC protocol allows for IP control of visual production equipment, including Canon’s PTZ cameras, enabling them to work smoothly alongside the company’s Cinema EOS system via the Canon RC-IP100 controller. For this to work a firmware update (released in August 2021) is required. Supported models: EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II. Support for additional models may be gradually introduced.

The CR-X300, along with CR-N300 and CR-N500, can be controlled via XC Protocol with Canon’s free Remote Camera Control Application software, as well as with industry controller leaders, such as RCT (Remote Camera Technology). In addition, these cameras can be controlled by multiple industry partners via VISCA over IP and VISCA Serial control, such as from Skaarhoj and others. This outdoor PTZ camera exhibits smooth and responsive pan and tilt movement, making it suitable for on-air and live streaming productions. The CR-X300 is also compatible with RTMP4 for live streaming and NDI | HX protocol5, which supports live visual production, thus enabling users to build their own production environments, as well as RTP/RTSP.

Equipped with a lens wiper

The CR-X300 camera is resistant to dust and moisture, adhering to international IP65 standards for protection against water and other foreign substances. In addition, it is equipped with a lens wiper and an aluminum die-cast housing, helping reduce maintenance and allowing it to stand up to use in outdoor environments exposed to strong wind and rain.

The CR-X300 is lightweight, weighing in under 16 lbs. and features a carrying handle and a 1/4 20 insert allowing it to be mounted to a tripod making it a good fit for temporary or permanent productions. The CR-X300 is compatible with the POE++6 standard, enabling the camera to be powered and controlled by a single LAN cable and thereby helping to reduce the cost and labor required for installation. The CR-X300 also offers multiple video IO’s, including, Genlock, 6G-SDI, and HDMI.

The Canon CR-X300 4K Outdoor PTZ Camera is scheduled to be available in February 2022 for an estimated retail price of $13299.00.