Canon’s new CR-N100 4K PTZ camera, designed for indoor use-cases, offers the excellent image quality and performance that Canon PTZ cameras are known for at a lower price point.

As online meetings, lectures, live events, and seminars become increasingly commonplace, there is a growing need for livestreaming and video recording technology. Meanwhile, newcomers to this type of events search for affordable solutions within their budget and needs. That’s exactly what the new CR-N100 4K PTZ camera aims to offer; Canon suggests that the Canon CR-N100 4K PTZ Camera, which is scheduled to be available in early October, will have an estimated retail price of $1999.00.

According to the company, the CR-N100 camera provides excellent image quality, fast autofocus, and its compact size – 154 mm (W) x 164 mm (D) x 178 mm (H) – allows for easy installation in spaces such as meeting rooms and classrooms. With the addition of the CR-N100 to Canon’s lineup of remote cameras, customers now have greater choices of products that support a wide range of uses, from professional video production to video content use by markets such as corporate, local governments, house of worship, and educational institutions.

The CR-N100 showcases key features that leverage Canon’s history of professional camera technology development, including a 1/2.3” CMOS sensor and a DIGIC DV6 image processor platform that helps to produce 4K/30P high-image-quality video capture. In addition, the camera is equipped with a 20x optical zoom lens with a focal length of 29.3mmー601mm (35 mm film equivalent), supporting image capture ranging from wide-angle to telephoto scenarios. The camera also includes four “scene modes”—Portrait, Sports, Low-light, and Spotlight—which users can choose to create their content based on the subject.

Users can build a complete, versatile production environment thanks to the CR-N100’s support for a variety of video interfaces and IP streaming protocols. The CR-N100 supports NDI|HX (a protocol that supports live-video-operation workflows using IP networks) for high-quality – low latency video and control, SRT (Secure Reliable Transport ) for secure high-quality video streaming over public networks, and RTP/RTSP/RTMP(s) for live streaming over popular social networks. The CR-N100 also supports Canon’s XC protocol for easy integration into new and existing Canon production environments. The CR-N100 also supports HDMI and the USB Video Class (UVC) transmission standard. UVC allows the CR-N100 to be used as a camera for web conference systems simply by connecting it to a PC via USB.

To help with the initial configuration of supported Canon PTZ, professional video, and cinema cameras, Canon is also releasing the Multi-Camera Management Application (MCMA). MCMA enables users to batch-configure initial camera settings as well as manage cameras, making it ideal for corporate, education, and events that require multi-camera environments, such as live streaming of university lectures and live event broadcasting.

Here is some more information shared by Canon about the new products:

With the Multi-Camera Management Application (MCMA), up to 200 individual camera units can be managed for use in large-scale camera systems. The MCMA streamlines the registration of usernames, passwords, and IP addresses to a camera and the registration of cameras to the RC-IP1000 by executing these procedures all at once, instead of individually. This allows for rapid initial configuration of large-scale systems with minimal workload. What’s more, the status of all connected cameras can be viewed in a convenient list that enables easier execution of operations such as updating firmware, restarting, and initialization.

Canon RC-IP1000 Remote Camera Controller

The Canon RC-IP1000 is a high-end controller that provides multiple functions and easy operation required for professional remote video production workflows, meeting the needs of various environments, including broadcast, house of worship, and live event streaming. The RC-IP1000 was designed with ease-of-use in mind and features direct functional buttons and dials ideally positioned and angled for simple operation, as well as an easily visible 7” touch-panel. The controller supports both IP and serial control, and can remotely perform Pan, Tilt, and Zoom (PTZ) movements, and the user can configure and change settings, including focus, exposure, and image settings. The RC-IP1000 is compatible with popular broadcast industry 12G-SDI input for 4K/60P, as well as visual input via IP and HDMI video output. The touch panel can display live video of cameras in single, 2×2, and 3×3 page layouts from cameras via IP, enabling simultaneous operation of multiple camera units.

The Canon RC-P1000 Remote Camera Controller is scheduled to be available in mid-December, and the estimated retail price is still to be determined. The Multi-Camera Management Application is scheduled to be available in mid-November as a free-of-charge download. Follow the link for information.