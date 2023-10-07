Fully compatible with all operating systems and with the leading streaming and production software platforms on the market, the PTZ lineup of cameras from Laia has a new model, the Broadcaster 30X.

Spanish manufacturer of professional audiovisual technology Laia, expands the Broadcaster family with the new NDI HX2 and SRT licensed Broadcaster 30X camera with unique PTZ design.

Present at Infocomm 2023, in Orlando, for the first time, as the company aims to expand to the Latin American market, Laia has now announced a new model of its range of broadcast cameras, the Broadcaster 30X camera with unique PTZ design. The new version joins the already available Laia Broadcaster 4K AI and the Broadcaster 12x/20x AI from this Spanish manufacturer of professional audiovisual technology and solutions with international commercial presence in Europe, Latin America, North America and the Middle East.

The new Broadcaster 30X camera offers a set of features like the previous models, with the added advantage of 30X optical zoom as well as the 10X digital zoom present in the Broadcaster 4K AI and the Broadcaster 12x/20x AI. With a 1 /2.8″ CMOS sensor able to deliver 1080P60 resolution and Full HDMI, SDI, LAN and CVBS integration, the Broadcaster 30X is a Plug and Play device for simple and easy installation and PoE power supply. Here are the key characteristics of the Broadcaster 30X:

Impressive Full HD image quality with 1 /2.8″ CMOS sensor. 1080P60 resolution.

Camera provided with NDI® / HX and SRT communication protocol.

Autofocus algorithm, which makes the lens faster and more accurate with a 30X optical zoom.

Low noise and high SNR thanks to advanced 2D/3D technology to reduce image noise without compromising sharpness.

Audio input by IP sending and audio protocols AAC, MP3.

Multiple H265 and H264 video encoding and AAC, MP3, G711A audio compression.

Multiple network protocols such as RTSP, RTMP, VISCA OVER IP, IP VISCA, RTMPS, SRT, NDI, ONVIF, GB/T28181; VISCA: support remote upgrade, remote reboot, remote reset, making it easy to connect to streaming solutions in simple steps.

Laia Broadcaster SaBbio

The company says that with Laiatech’s cameras and control desks you can cover from a film or TV production to the streaming broadcast of an event. In addition, the Broadcaster range is compatible with the main production, streaming and wireless communication solutions. Laia is marketed exclusively through the professional integration channel, guaranteeing coverage for demanding projects that require quality audiovisual systems and unique professional support.

To control production, recording and streaming in a single device the company offers the Laia Broadcaster SaBbio, which it claims “is the most complete AV production tool available today. Thanks to its intuitive software you will be able to make your first professional experience with the Laia T-Joy SaBbio in just a few sessions.”