Integration between MediaSilo and Atomos Cloud Studio unlocking rapid transfer of content from on-set to editors to be showcased at NAB 2024 and will generally be available in mid-Q2 of 2024.

Access MediaSilo directly from Atomos Cloud Studio, thanks to the integration of Atomos’ pioneering connected range of camera mounted monitor-recorders, which can be attached to virtually any HDMI or SDI camera source. The new option available to editors will be on display at NAB 2024 at both the Atomos booth (Central Hall – C4931) and the EditShare booth (South Hall Lower – SL8087).

Camera to Cloud workflows accelerate the creative process. By shrinking the capture-to-edit time frame, editors can begin working on media instantly, instead of waiting for hard drives or delayed file transfers. The Atomos MediaSilo integration unlocks these capabilities elegantly. Simply connect your camera to your cloud enabled Atomos device via HDMI or SDI.

After pairing your device via your Atomos Cloud Studio account and adding MediaSilo as your destination, you can select the target project and folder for media upload. Once you hit record, proxy files will automatically sync to the MediaSilo project or folder you have selected. Team members can then jump in to start reviewing the footage as it arrives. MediaSilo also creates dynamic review links that automatically update as more footage is shot, so external collaborators have one destination for feedback.

Access to your MediaSilo account is included in Atomos Cloud Studio’s Camera to Cloud plan. Anyone purchasing an Atomos Connect (for Ninja V, V+, Ninja or Ninja Ultra), a Shogun, or Shogun Ultra automatically receives a free all-inclusive subscription. Both plans include single/dual recording, 4K upload, and progressive upload, Atomos’ unique progressive file transfer technology that gets content into MediaSilo while you are still shooting.

EditShare CEO Ramu Potarazu said, “We’re extremely excited to start MediaSilo’s camera to cloud journey with Atomos. Our decision was rooted in the EditShare brand ethos of flexibility: we want our customers to work with creative tools of their choice. Integrating MediaSilo to Atomos products such as the Shogun and Ninja lets people choose the right camera product for each project. We look forward to seeing our customers benefit from the speed and flexibility they’ll see with MediaSilo and Atomos camera to cloud.”

“I’m delighted to announce another camera to cloud integration with Atomos Cloud Studio. We’ve always considered ourselves to be a neutral ‘gateway’ to a wide selection of secure destinations for our customers’ content,” said Jeromy Young, CEO of Atomos. “MediaSilo is highly respected in the postproduction world for accelerating collaboration, and its addition to our online platform offers our DNx-orientated customers in particular a route into Camera to Cloud. It’s very much a win-win scenario for both parties.”

According to Atomos, the integration will be available in mid-Q2 of 2024.