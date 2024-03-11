Atomos has reacted to the recent announcement that Nikon Corporation is to acquire RED.com, LLC, hailing it as great news for the industry.

Atomos, who will be at NAB 2024 in April to show its new products, believes that the acquisition of RED by Nikon will result in an explosion of innovation.

Jeromy Young, Co-founder of Atomos, who returned to the business as Managing Director and CEO at the start of the year, commented: “We have already collaborated with both famous brands, and I’m absolutely convinced that this new move will result in an explosion of innovation.”

“I am particularly pleased for Nikon, as they were one of the first companies to listen to us and go out of their way to give us a clean HDMI feed from their DSLRs, helping us to give birth to the Ninja monitor-recorder. It is thanks to their belief and co-operation that Atomos has become the strong brand it is today.”

Atomos already has a history of cooperating with RED, helping to establish the incredible creative potential of RAW video as a new standard in digital production workflows.

“I can’t wait to see what the combined talents of the two teams comes up with,” added Young. Nikon’s expertise in image processing and optical technology, along with RED’s understanding of compression technology and color science, can only be good news for digital cinematography. I’m sure this acquisition will create an entity that is greater than the sum of its parts. NAB will be an extremely exciting event this year. Of course, we hope to play a small part in generating that excitement too.”