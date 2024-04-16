Production

From the NAB Show Floor | Atomos

Kenny McMillan catches up with Atomos Co-Founder Jeromy Young to check out the new Atomos “Ninja Phone” and “Sun Dragon” LED Light System!

Jose Antunes
April 16, 2024
From the NAB Show Floor | AtomosYou probably seen the news about the Ninja Phone and the Sun Dragon products from Atomos, but you’ve to watch the 17 minutes of this video to discover things you probably missed about them.

The Ninja Phone is a whisper quiet, 10-bit video co-processor for smartphones and tablets that lets you record from professional HDMI cameras. That much you may know but listen to Jeromy Young explain the reasoning behind the product and share some of the things you can do with it. And don’t stop! Look at the motorcycle and how the Sun Dragon LED light system is used on it. Listen to Jeromy Young talking about “controlling the light”. As Kenny McMillan says, “It’s so weird but I love it!”

atomos NAB 2024

