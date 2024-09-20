The most recent update of AE is August 2024 release (version 24.6)., which polished the cinema 3D toolset (with other fixes) that were the focus of the last year or so.

After Effects 25 is available in the beta program; you might expect the usual official announcement along with the rest of Creative Cloud 2025 at Adobe Max in October. We expect UI refinements and 3D and expressions improvements.

Adobe reviewed recent feature upgrades for IBC in September, which was noted in After Effects Upgrades at IBC 2024 + AI teaser. Here’s Film Riot’s summary video, What’s New in After Effects?

Also at IBC, Premiere Pro saw a number of important announcements on color and AI. For more see, Adobe previews upcoming Adobe Firefly Video Model, available later this year. Note that After Effects was NOT mentioned in connection to Firefly AI video development.

For more on the new color features in Premiere, see My First Premiere Pro Release—New Color Management. By the way, Alexis Van Hurkman, now Senior Product Manager of Color in Adobe’s Digital Video/Audio organization. He produced widely used training for Apple Color (originally Silicon Color), when it, Adobe (Iridas) SpeedGrade, and da Vinci Systems tools were standalone tools. Here’s the video teasers.

In 100+ FREE After Effects Presets, Jake In Motion explains his free download project file that organizes the over 100 new animation presets of the past few years. Jake consolidated every one of the new presets into a single project file divided into their own comps and organized by date and category for easy viewing and access.

A few months back, SternFX shared important observations of new 3D features in After effects. If you’re catching up, these videos might be helpful: After Effects vs. Plugins: A 3D Showdown! and How to Replace 3D Materials in After Effects.

Stephan Zammit has another more Advanced 3D After Effects Motion Graphics Tutorial. In this step-by-step tutorial, you’ll learn how to use After Effects expressions to make objects dynamically react to other moving objects — an effect that until now has only been possible in 3D software like Cinema 4D and Blender.

In How to Denoise Your Video Footage from Adobe, ‪@filmriot‬ shows a variety of methods, including Remove Grain in After Effects.

Premiere Gal shares How to Use Tracking Markers and Remove Them (After Effects).

Eran Stern also cover tracking in his tutorials, recently with Mocha AE & After Effects: Tracking & Compositing in Minutes! and After Effects Tracking Hack: High Pass Filter for Better Results!

@kaihenthoiwane, author of @mographae, made his Rotate 3d Path script available as a freebie, along with others.

Face 3D from Nataworkstudio is a new AE plug-in creates a depth extrusion of sorts; it uses Blender for background processing.

JC Tecklenburg says that you don’t have to tweak path points just to do a morph in After Effects — there’s a procedural way with Signed Distance Fields. See his explanation in Morph in After Effects… without Path Points?! – Signed Distance Fields.

Boone Loves Video shared Create Branching Animated ARROWS ↩️ Adobe After Effects 2024. In this tutorial, y larn how to create a group of customizable, smooth organic looking animated arrows in Adobe After Effects.

After Effects Basics pumps it up in Learn Everything About EXPRESSIONS! (After Effects Tutorial) and 10 BEST Effects In 2 Minutes! (After Effects Beginners).

SternFX shares tips in 10 Settings You Must Change in After Effects Right Now!

Adobe Live hosted editor Alex Hogue for his Create Engaging Audiograms: Visual Waveforms and Text Animation in After Effects. Unfortunately there’s no quick intro showing you what he’s recreating, which apparently Adobe discourages in general. In Motion Design Hotline’s latest Morning Motion Moments, you do start discovering the topics after some usual podcasty-type chat.

The Edit Place compares Affinity vs Adobe Photoshop 2024 | AI Tools, Features & More!, in light of Adobe’s recent changes to its user agreement. He also delves into the capabilities of a web-based Al tool called Pencil, which offers generative fill and other features. You could get away with $10/month for Photoshop, but it’s not clear you get AI. Retraining and convenience factors are hard to evaluate. All told, Adobe is as cagey as Apple in their pricing!

Tony & Chelsea Northrup have several suggestions in Dear Adobe, Do BETTER! It’s not clear if Adobe’s latest explanations are universally convincing.

As mentioned, Adobe teased Firefly AI Video for Premiere Pro. For more, see Preview of Adobe Firefly Video Model, available later this year.

After Effects & Visual Effects Tutorials discusses How to combine Midjourney, Runway ML Gen 3 Alpha Turbo & After Effects for visual effects composites.

Matt Wolfe posted his latest Friday roundup, AI News: AI Video Creation Explodes in 2024.

Curious Refuge shares assets so you can follow along with Control AI Actors with this Awesome Workflow (LivePortrait Tutorial).

Theoretically Media advocates for the Open Art AI platform in Fantastic AI Image Platform That Will Level You Up! (FREE Credits!). Among other news, he also says that Runway ML Gen-3’s New Feature is Stunning!

