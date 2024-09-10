At IBC 2024, Europe’s NAB, Adobe is presenting recent improvements and upgrades to the 3D workspace in After Effects. This year’s 3D toolset was finalized recently and makes it easier for motion designers and video editors to animate and blend 3D objects seamlessly with real-world footage and 2D elements. Adobe posted an overview of what’s newer in IBC 2024: Take video editing to the next level with the Adobe Video Ecosystem.

The latest news on Premiere Pro and related tools is covered in Adobe Premiere Pro is getting a big color managment update, among other features by Scott Simmons here on PVC.

For extra fun, see Premiere Gal for a snapshot.

.

Adobe blogs also rounds up the latest news on After Effects in September 2024 for the IBC conference, in Adobe introduces 3D & motion design upgrades for Adobe After Effects by Jason Druss. There’s a supporting video too, What’s New in After Effects.

The most recent update of AE is August 2024 release (version 24.6). Extensive fixes and improvements, new text scripting hooks for font management, and directly import to a folder are the lead features of that release. There’s also a master list of fixes. After Effects 25 is available in the beta program; you might expect the usual official announcement along with the rest of Creative Cloud 2025 at Adobe Max in October.

Top newer features of the current release include:

Embedded 3D animations

Enhanced shadow casting (with color)

Depth-mapping

Camera and Light Options are now available in the Properties Panel

33 all new animation presets

Enhanced workflow connection with Adobe Substance 3D

Performance enhancements and Numerous fixes

Fresh new UI design (in Beta)

AE’s 3D toolset features Adobe Substance 3D enhanced connections to After Effects and materials (the substance of course). For the latest, see Workflows with After Effects, Substance 3D, & Maxon Cinema 4D on Adobe Live.