Today, Adobe previewed its upcoming Adobe Firefly Video Model designed to help inspire film editors and video professionals with Adobe tools, fill gaps in their timeline, and add new elements to existing footage. If you’re not in the Adobe ecosystem, it might be a good time to join, or explore other AI video models!

The Adobe Firefly Video Model, available later this year, is designed to be commercially safe and will be integrated into Adobe workflows across Creative Cloud, Experience Cloud, and Adobe Express later this year. Previously, Firefly Video was to be Premiere Pro-only, so we’ll have to carefully parse “it’ll power in our industry-leading video tools like Premiere Pro, available starting in beta later this year.”

Features should include:

Text to Video capabilities to generate video from text prompts; access a wide variety of camera controls such as angle, motion and zoom to fine tune videos; and reference images to generate b-roll that seamlessly fills timeline gaps.

Image to Video capabilities to bring still shots or illustrations to life by transforming them into live clips.

Generative Extend, a new Firefly-powered feature integrated in Premiere Pro, is designed to tackle several editorial challenges, including extending insufficient frames at the beginning or end of a clip, giving you extra footage to hold on a shot for another beat or to cover a transition, or creating seamless audio edits by generating “room tone” where none exists.

Adobe says that AI can be a tool for human creativity and that generative AI should be developed responsibly with respect for creator rights! There’s something new on Adobe’s approach here. Controversy around AI in general and Adobe user agreements seems to have calmed down, but this should spark more interest in the language.

Here’s an Text to Video sample:

Prompt: An adorable kawaii cheeseball on the moon smiling, 3d render, octane, soft lighting, dreamy bokeh, light sparkles floating in the background.

Additional details and video examples can be found in the teaser, Bringing generative AI to video with Adobe Firefly Video Model by Ashley Still. Here’s a bite-size video teaser, Adobe Firefly Video Model Coming Soon | Adobe Video.