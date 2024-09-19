In the world of film and video production, ensuring accurate synchronization between audio and visual elements is critical. Professionals across the globe rely on timecode slates and generators to streamline post-production workflows and guarantee precision in syncing. Among the leaders in the market, Tentacle Sync has made a name for itself with innovative and affordable timecode solutions. Now, with the introduction of the Tentacle TIMEBAR, the company aims to revolutionize how professionals approach timecode slate systems.

A Compact and Versatile Timecode Display

The Tentacle TIMEBAR is not just another piece of equipment; it’s a versatile timecode display that offers a multitude of uses. At its core, it acts as a timecode generator, much like the already popular Tentacle Sync-E, but with the added benefit of a full OLED screen. This allows everyone on set—from the camera operators to the sound engineers—to easily view the timecode in real time before each take. Its multipurpose nature makes it an attractive option for those who don’t want to carry multiple devices or systems to a shoot.

A Closer Look at the Tentacle Timebar’s Features

Beyond the basics, there are a couple of additional features and modes that the TIMEBAR boasts that make it a pretty invaluable product for live production:

Timecode Display: The Timebar provides a clear and accurate timecode readout, which can be attached to a traditional “dumb slate” to convert it into a timecode slate. This feature is invaluable for productions that rely on visual timecode synchronization between audio and video, eliminating guesswork in post-production.

Timecode Generator: Like the Sync-E, the Timebar is also a full-fledged timecode generator. This means that not only can it display timecode, but it can also generate it for devices that need to stay in sync. This makes it particularly useful for multi-camera setups where timecode is crucial to maintaining seamless synchronization.

Timer and Stopwatch Modes: One of the standout features of the Timebar is its timer and stopwatch functionality. In live productions, countdown timers are essential for maintaining precise timing. Whether it’s for keeping track of a scene’s duration or timing a live broadcast segment, this feature ensures that production teams stay on schedule.

Message Mode: The Message Mode is a unique and creative addition. This allows users to display custom messages on the OLED screen, which can be particularly helpful in live production environments where communicating discreetly with on-air talent or team members is necessary. For example, a director can relay specific instructions to a host without needing to interrupt the flow of the production.

Battery Life and Durability: The Tentacle Timebar offers an impressive 24-hour battery life on standard brightness, ensuring it will last throughout a full day of shooting. Additionally, its slim and lightweight design makes it easy to handle and transport, while still maintaining a sturdy feel. The built-in batteries are convenient, and the product comes with a two-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Bluetooth Control: Like other Tentacle Sync products, the Timebar offers Bluetooth connectivity for remote control. This allows users to manage the Timebar’s functions without having to physically interact with the device, which is particularly useful when it is mounted on a camera, slate, or placed in hard-to-reach locations.

Competing Smart Slate Systems in the Market

While the Tentacle Timebar offers a range of impressive features at a reasonable price point, it’s important to consider how it stacks up against other smart slate systems currently available in the market. Traditional timecode slates are often expensive, and many professionals face the challenge of finding a reliable yet affordable solution for their projects.

Three of the industry-leading smart slates are Ambient Recording’s Lockit Take 2 Modular Slate, Denecke’s TS-C Compact Timecode Slate, and Deity’s TC-SL1 Smart Slate. While all three are fantastic options, they’re priced at $1,679, $1,410.75, and $999, respectively. The primary reason to buy a smart slate over a “dumb” slate is to have a timecode readout on the slate itself, so the teams dealing with media can double-check the timecode on camera. Using the Tentacle TIMEBAR “hack” of attaching it to a “dumb” slate, a production sound mixer can save $600+ off of the next cheapest smart slate option. While most timecode products play nice with each other, this is an especially worthy investment if already bought into the Tentacle Ecosystem.

Why Tentacle Sync Stands Out

The Tentacle Sync ecosystem is well-regarded for its simplicity and efficiency, particularly in productions where every minute and every dollar count. The Tentacle Sync-E, a predecessor to the TIMEBAR, has already gained a loyal following due to its ease of use, compact form, and reliability. By expanding its product line with the Tentacle TIMEBAR, Tentacle Sync continues to cater to professionals looking for powerful solutions that won’t eat into their production budgets.

Unlike some of the higher-end slates that require extensive training or setup, Tentacle Sync products are plug-and-play. The Bluetooth control and compatibility make this product especially enticing so mixers don’t have to jump between apps to jam timecode or make adjustments.