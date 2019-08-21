A new video editor is born, and this video editing app is explicitly designed for the photographer who also shoots video. A public beta for ON1 Video 2020 will be available mid-November.

Modern cameras shoot stills and video, and that has helped photographers to discover the magic of moving images, even if stills are what they capture the most. Photographers have different needs when it comes to video, and not all of them need to use the classic NLE’s available to create their work. Sometimes, they just need to have the right tools to do some video editing, but don’t want to bother learning, as ON1 says, “complex videography terminology like other editors to quickly create stunning clips.”

One of the reasons that keeps photographers away from video is the – steep – learning curve for the majority of video editors. Photographers who create slideshows with digital tools as ProShow Producer, for example, are familiar with timelines, audio tracks, fades and other features, but tend to get lost when faced with the complex interface of most NLEs. Some of the modern apps offer easier interfaces, but they still “speak” a language that is not understood by photographers. So, having a company as ON1 stating that their ON1 Video 2020 “will be a simple, yet robust video editor that removes the learning curve of other video editors” had me interested.

ON1 Video 2020: a public beta in November

There are multiple reasons for photographers to be excited about the idea of ON1 Video 2020. Those who have used the multiple creative options present in ON1 Photo RAW, which in fact started long before, with plugins as Perfect Effects, followed by the Perfect Photo Suite, have always dreamt of being able to use some of those effects in video, as many of them seem adequate to, for example, color grading. In fact, I’ve asked ON1 before if there were any plans to introduce a video editor under their name. When, in a recent version of ON1 Photo RAW, the ability to view video files was included, I asked again if a NLE was in ON1’s plans. Well, the company has just confirmed there is, with ON1 Video 2020.

Next November, when a public beta for ON1 Video will be available, users will have the opportunity to confirm the extent of features from ON1 Photo RAW that appear as options in the video editor. What we know now is that ON1’s NLE will include tools for trimming, enhancing, adding audio tracks, grading and sharing video clips using tools, adjustment sliders, and techniques typically found in a photo editing workflow. Additional features will include the ability to create professional time-lapse videos, slideshows, high-quality still-frame captures, and, yes ON1 confirms it, seamless integration with ON1 Photo RAW.

The company says that ON1 Video 2020 will be the perfect solution for wedding, action, and drone photographers. A public beta for ON1 Video will be available mid-November, as I wrote above, with the final release in early 2020. I am curious to see how photographer-friendly this NLE is going to be!

ON1 Photo RAW 2020 in 11 languages

There is more coming from ON1, and the first to arrive is the next major release of ON1 Photo RAW 2020, the professional-grade photo organizer, raw processor, layered editor, and effects app, available this fall. Significant new features include AI-powered features AI Match and AI Auto, four filters in Effects (Weather, Sun Flare, Color Balance, Channel Mixer), Custom Camera Profiles with X-Rite, SmugMug integration, improved noise reduction, a map view, a Print Module, and significant speed and performance enhancements.

ON1 will also update the entire preset library and add lots of new looks and styles curated from today’s hottest photographic trends. For the first time, ON1 Photo RAW will be available in eleven languages including English, German, Spanish, French, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, Italian and Dutch. ON1 will release a public beta in mid-September. Details regarding the complete feature set and pricing for ON1 Photo RAW 2020 will be available at that time.

ON1 Photo Mobile 2020 app

Photographers who use smartphones have not been forgotten, and there is a new ON1 Photo Mobile 2020 app for iOS and Android. The app will, says ON1, “allow you to capture raw photos on your smartphone using the pro-level controls you are familiar with on your interchangeable-lens camera”. Photo editing tools for color & tone, enhancing shadows, removing distractions, or adding vignettes, from ON1 Photo RAW will also be available in the new ON1 Photo Mobile.

In addition, a new optional service add-on, ON1 Sync, will allow you to wirelessly send raw photos from ON1 Photo Mobile directly to ON1 Photo RAW on your desktop or laptop computers with the non-destructive editing settings intact. You can also push edits from ON1 Photo RAW on your desktop or laptop computers back to ON1 Photo Mobile providing a complete, open, photo editing and organizing system.

ON1 Sync and privacy concerns

The new ON1 Sync service provides you complete control of your photos, says ON1. With it, you will be able to view and edit photos on all your devices without requiring you to store them in the cloud or a closed system. The new service will also sync albums, presets, and more between all your devices. ON1 Sync gives you the benefits of the cloud for less and allows you to control where your photos live. You can store your photos on your desktop or laptop computer, an external hard drive, in any of the popular cloud services or on your mobile devices, and you can still access them from anywhere.

For those worried with the eventual privacy problems created by an always connected world, ON1 states that “your privacy is also extremely important to ON1 and using the ON1 Sync service does not grant ON1 any additional rights to the content syncing with this service. ON1 does not have permission to use your photos for image analysis or any sort of marketing purposes. With ON1, you are not the product, you are in complete control of your photos and your privacy.”

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now