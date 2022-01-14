Hey Everyone,
Bins, as we know, are the centerpiece of your workflow(s). They are what will make for a smooth edit, or a potential rocky one as well. In this Let’s Edit lesson, we’re talking Bin View Modes. Now, you might be thinking “I have no idea what that even means!”. Well, Bin View Modes are simply Text, Frame and Script views, that we have been using since the inception of Media Composer. However, there are been some updates to them that you might not know about, and they will definitely help keep you organized, no matter which one is your preference. Enjoy!
