The new Bounce Extreme collection of accessories for smartphones offers waterproof, snowproof, and dust-proof, making it the ultimate collection for protection! But only the iPhone gets the new Extreme case.

If you want to take your iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max near water, the newly launched Bounce Extreme phone case from CASETiFY may be your best bet. Android users have a Bounce Pouch to use…

Introduced at the end of June, the Bounce Extreme collection from CASETiFY, announced as the company’s most protective collection of smartphone cases, is particularly designed to safeguard against water, dust and accidental drops. With the introduction of Bounce Extreme Case, Bounce Extreme Pouch, as well as Bounce Extreme Float Strap and Bounce Cross-body Strap, CASETiFY aims to deliver unrivaled device protection and versatility for outdoor enthusiasts and seaside vacationers alike.

Designed as the ultimate high-performance smartphone case for those who live an active lifestyle year-round, and a perfect companion for outdoor adventures, the Bounce Extreme Case is IP68 certified, meaning it is waterproof, snowproof, and dustproof. Ideal if you use your smartphone as a camera and want to protect the gear and the images captured. Not only can it withstand up to 6.6ft (2m) of water submersion for one hour, but it also offers 5x military standards for drops up to 9.8ft (3m).

One important note to remember, shared by CASETiFY: The product is tested and certified as IP68 ingress protection, demonstrating its resistance to splashes, water, and dust. Product testings are conducted under specific laboratory conditions and may not reflect real-world usage. The product’s water resistance is valid for submersion in static freshwater up to 2 meters for up to 60 minutes, with a temperature difference between the product and water of 5K or less. Product’s ingress protection cannot be guaranteed in environments beyond these test conditions. For detailed product care instructions and precautions, refer to the company’s provided guide.

A cross-body strap for outdoor adventures

Featuring EcoShock material, the reinforced bumper corners, along with compression ribs and air cavities, create structural support and add rigidity to the Bounce Extreme Case. The Bounce Extreme Case is also made of Re/CASETiFY pellets, meaning it is as environmentally friendly as it is protective. Together with raised bezels and a built-in screen protector, as well as a camera cover, all of these reinforcements provide the ultimate level of 360-degree protection for your smartphone.

This makes the Bounce Extreme Case an ideal solution for photographers or videographers who want to protect their camera… smartphone. One important note, though: the Bounce Extreme Case is only available – at least for now – for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and no other model will fit the case. There is also another piece of information that is crucial for photographers: the Bounce Extreme Case does not support screen protectors or camera lens protectors in order to be fully sealed. Do remember this if you decide to buy the case, which is available in black, for $100.

The Bounce Extreme Case was designed with other accessories in mind, and consumers can enhance their experience by pairing the case with the Bounce Extreme Cross-body Strap, utilizing the two specially designed strap attachment slots. This cross-body strap provides a hands-free and worry-free solution to keep your phone close and secure during your favorite water and outdoor activities. The strap features a buckle for effortless attachment and quick release, allowing for convenient phone accessibility. Adding to its functionality, the strap includes a whistle buckle for signaling and an extra D-ring for hanging other accessories. Constructed from recycled polyester, the reflective strap is both durable and robust, ensuring visibility and optimal performance even in the most challenging water conditions.

Keeping your phone afloat

Also compatible with the Bounce Extreme Case is the Bounce Extreme Float Strap. While the cross-body strap keeps your phone close to your body, the Bounce Extreme Float Strap is specifically designed to keep your phone afloat in water. This is an essential piece of equipment to add to your case if you’re photographing near or in the water.

Capable of floating most phones, attaching the float strap to the Bounce Extreme Case ensures that your smartphone won’t be lost in the pool or even in the open ocean. The strap itself is constructed from quick-dry neoprene material, similar to that used in wetsuits, and its high-visibility prints guarantee that you can easily spot your phone from a distance. This accessory is a must-have for avid surfers and swimmers… and those who capture images, still or moving, with their smartphones, close to water.

If you’re on a budget or have an Android smartphone, in which case the Bounce Extreme Case does not work, the Bounce Extreme Pouch was designed for you. Introduced as the ideal choice for beach enthusiasts and occasional watersports lovers who want to safeguard their phones against water and sand damage, the product is compatible with most phones, able to accommodate devices up to 3.4×6.6 inches (8.6cmx16.8cm) in size. Available in black, the Bounce Extreme Pouch costs $45.

According to CASETiFY, with IP68 rating, this pouch offers a secure and fully-sealed solution, ensuring protection during water submersion up to 6.6ft (2m) for one hour. Its air-pocket design keeps the pouch buoyant and easily retrievable, providing peace of mind whether you’re relaxing at the beach, by the poolside, or even on boats. The pouch also comes with an easily adjustable strap clip buckle for convenient neck or cross-body wear. The transparent TPU material on both the front and back of the pouch maintains Face-ID unlock, full touchscreen access, and photo-capturing capabilities, while the inner compartment conveniently stores mini accessories, cards, and more.