Able to effectively reduced shifting of focus when zooming in/out and shifting of angle of view when adjusting focus, the new NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR is a good solution for video capture.

First revealed in June 2021, when Nikon announced its development the NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR is a high-power zoom lens that is compatible with APS-C size (Nikon DX-format) mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted, offering, when converted to 35mm/FX format, a coverage similar to a 27-210 mm lens. That’s an interesting feature for a lens with a total length of approx. 90 mm and weight of approx. 315 g.

The NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR, an approx. 7.8x high-power zoom lens, is ideal for capturing a great variety of subjects during travel from landscapes to portraits, for both stills and videos. The short minimum focus distance of 0.20 m at the maximum wide-angle position is ideal for close-up shots such as tabletop photography, while at the maximum telephoto position it reaches a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.33x, enabling rendering of subjects in large size.

The NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR achieves consistent high resolution, regardless of focal lengths or shooting distances, says Nikon, adding that it is “a perfect lens for both still shooting and video recording. The lens also realizes high vibration reduction performance with an effect equivalent to a 5.0-stop increase in shutter speed, which allows users to concentrate on their work, even during telephoto shooting or in low-light situations where camera shake is likely to occur.”

Smooth iris transitions

Nikon says that this lens is “outstanding for video” with effectively reduced shifting of focus when zooming in/out and shifting of angle of view when adjusting focus. The company says that users can “make smooth iris transitions and exposure adjustments thanks to an electromagnetic diaphragm. The ultra-quiet stepping motor prevents focus drive sounds from being captured on video, and focus breathing is greatly suppressed” and confirms that “selected functions can be assigned to the control ring for comfortable shooting of stills and videos.”

The NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR telephoto zoom lens will be available starting in November (US) for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $599.95. For more information about the latest Nikon products, including this new NIKKOR Z lens and the entire Nikon Z series cameras, visit www.nikonusa.com.