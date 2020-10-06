The existing Irix Cine line already included versions for Sony E, Canon EF, Arri PL and MFT mounts. Now there are versions compatible with the new mirrorless cameras from Canon, Nikon, and L-mount.

Irix Cine line is now available for Canon RF, Nikon Z and L-mount mounts, as the company follows the development of the mirrorless segment and offers users lenses that can be used without adapters.

Last May Irix introduced its most recent lens for its Cinema line, the Irix Cine 15mm T2.6 lens, available with PL, Canon EF, Sony E and MFT mount, a fast, ultra-wide-angle lens for cinematographers. Now that exact same lens is available for Canon RF, Nikon Z and L-mount mounts, following Irix’s goal: “to make sure that our products are a precise response to the needs and expectations of our customers.”

Since the company started its Cine line, in 2019, that it has made its intentions clear: to provide the cinematographers with the most advanced and versatile cinematic lenses. The adventure started with the introduction of the Irix Cine 150mm T3.0 Macro 1:1 lens, followed by the Irix Cine 11mm T4.3, introduced in September 2019, and the Irix Cine 45mm T1.5, from October 2019.

The four cinematography lenses in the line up were offered for Sony E, Canon EF, Arri PL and MFT mounts, but now the company added the Canon RF, Nikon Z and L-mount mounts to its collection of cinematographic lenses, an expansion meaning direct compatibility with an even wider range of cameras. Irix defends that by doing so the company is providing users with ways to work comfortably, without the need for adapters, a clear invitation for them to use dedicated Irix Cine solutions with their mirrorless cameras!

Compact lenses for small-footprint systems

The Irix Cine line is, says the company, “a line of cinematographic lenses designed for comfort and efficiency on large film sets as well as small productions. Combining a durable, ergonomic design with excellent optical properties, we give you everything that a professional operator – or novice filmmaker – needs.”

Irix’s lenses are small, as the company is aware of the importance of compact dimensions, something the company considers to be a key factor in choosing a mirrorless system, which many believe is the future of filmography. To meet the expectations of users, Irix focuses “on native solutions that will help you capitalize on the advantages of these small-footprint systems.”

Like the rest of the Irix Cine lenses, “the new mount options exhibit the same excellent optical properties”, claims Irix, adding that “they have the same durable and ergonomic construction.” The company reveals that the Irix Cine product lineup was made after long consultations with cinematographers from around the world.

Ideal for gimbal or Steadicam

From the reinforced and sealed structure that guarantees the safety of filming in difficult weather conditions and also protects the camera sensor against dust and moisture, to the fact that all Irix Cine products are ready to work in 8K resolution, allowing you to take advantage of the latest cinematography technologies, the four lenses reflect the initial motto from Irix: “into the art of cinematography”.

The compact quartet that forms the Irix Cine lenses has one advantage that filmmakers will appreciate: they create a fully compatible set thanks to the similar weight and uniform position of the focusing rings and the aperture. This is extremely important when using stabilizing systems such as a gimbal or Steadicam.

As a final note to the announcement of the Irix Cine lenses compatibility, the company said that “the use of the native mount for mirrorless cameras ensures not only comfort but also work safety. As well as guaranteeing tightness of the connection and rigidity of the entire set. This is crucial when using f.e. automated follow-focus systems. By presenting Irix Cine lenses with an RF, Z and L mount, we are giving you a product that guarantees reliable operation for many years.”