The Irix 45mm T1.5, the company’s third lens for Cine third Cine lens is now followed by, as expected, a version for photographers, the Irix 45mm f/1.4 a full-frame manual focus lens for DSLR cameras.

Since the company first made it to the market, in 2016, Irix has offered its lenses in two flavors: Blackstone and Firefly. I wrote about this before here at ProVideo Coalition, under the title “Irix: one lens, two flavours”. Then the reason was the Irix 15mm f/2.4. Since them things have, somehow, changed, and Irix announced another reason to offer two flavors of lenses: the company launched its family if Cine lenses, by offering the same focal length for photographers and videographers. Not that the still lenses can not be used for video, but Irix wanted to have a special family of lenses for cinematographers, so they introduced their own solutions.

The Irix Cine family of lenses started with an unexpected focal length: the Irix Cine 150mm T3.0 Macro 1:1 lens. weith a layout based on the Irix 150mm f/2.8 Macro 1:1 the lens was presented under the designation “into the art of cinematography” and, as the company puts it, is “the first lens in a new line of full frame sensor cine lenses, ready for 8K UHD.”

The Irix Cine 45mm T1.5 lens

Then in 2017 the company introduced its ultra-wide-angle Irix 11mm f/4, presented as a perfect solution for both professionals and hobbyists, followed, in 2019, by the Irix 11mm T4.3 Cine, which, according to the company, “brings a new dimension to the cinematic world. The unique lens with extremely short focal length and leading parameters is equipped with everything both amateur and professional cinematographers would need to create their masterpieces.”

Last October Irix announced the Irix Cine 45mm T1.5, available in the four mounts: Canon EF, Sony E, Olympus / Panasonic MFT and Arri PL-mount. This new model is the third full frame cinematographic lens designed for shooting with Ultra HD 8K cinema cameras, says the company.

The Irix 45mm T1.5 is based on a completely new optical design which includes four elements made of high refraction glass, one extra-low dispersion lens and one aspherical lens. 11 elements in 9 groups deliver crisp details, vibrant colors and an ultra-low – 0,5% distortion. The circular 9-blade iris ensures a pleasant background blur and a smooth adjustment of the T-number from 1.5 to 22. With practically no focus breathing, the Irix Cine 45mm T1.5 is the perfect lens for filming scenes with a natural character.

The Irix 45mm F/1.4 lens

The Irix Cine 45mm T1.5 is available since January 2020, with a recommended price of $1195 for the Canon, Sony and Olympus mount, and $1295 for the PL mount. The price for the other two Cine lenses from Irix, 11 and 150mm, is similar to the one asked for the 45mm version.

Now, and following with what has been the company’s logic in recent years, the Irix 45mm F/1.4 is announced, available in Canon EF, Nikon F and Pentax K mount. This gap-filling focal length will soon be available, says the company, stating that the new lens for photographers will be available “in our innovative Dragonfly finish” which is the perfect blend of strong metal components and lightweight composite materials. In addition to its rugged construction, the lens is also weather sealed at crucial points, for worry-free use in all environments and weather conditions. Its internal focusing mechanism means it keeps its compact size as you concentrate on the shot.

The focus ring designed for the Irix 150mm f/2.8 1:1 Macro lens has been a highlight of that lens, so Irix decided to incorporate a similar one in the Irix 45mm f/1.4 lens. The company adds that “After extensive testing, we have developed a material that provides excellent durability and resistance to weather conditions and which, combined with special embossing, provides outstanding comfort. You’ll find that the “feel” of the hand position on the ring makes focusing even easier.”

Focus Lock and lens protection

With the Focus Lock feature that is present in both the 11 and 150mm, the 45mm f/1.4 allows users to lock the focus ring in a specific position. This is especially important for landscape photos and repetitive shooting as well as when you want to keep a specific distance from the subject (ie. In-studio or on the street). The Irix 45mm f/1.4 was designed to create sharp images, even wide open. The aperture is controlled by 9 curved diaphragm blades, ensuring that the out-of-focus area (bokeh) stays smooth and pleasant to the eye.

The best lenses must provide ease of use in all lighting and atmospheric conditions. The Irix 45mm f/1.4 provides for this with laser-engraved focus and aperture markings, filled with UV-reactive paint. This innovation makes them readable even in low-light conditions. Irix weather sealing also assures the reliability of our lenses, protecting the lens interior and the camera sensor from dust and moisture, regardless of the environment and weather.

The launch date and the price of the Irix 45mm f/1.4 lens will be announced at a later date. The lens will have its premiere at the NEC, in Birmingham, UK, during the double: The Video Show/The Photography Show, that runs from March 14 until March 17. Irix will be at booth C81.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now