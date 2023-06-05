Since 2019, Irix has been dedicated to providing filmmakers with, the company claims, exceptional cine lenses designed for popular cinema camera mounts. Now a new lens joins the lineup.

Iris was at Cine Gear Expo 2023 to show its products, with the new star of the cine lens family: the Irix 65mm T1.5, which will be officially announced soon.

During the 2023 edition of Cine Gear Expo, in Los Angeles, visitors of the booth at Stage 32, number S3260, had a chance to see what Irix says is its new showstopper: the 65mm T1.5 lens. The company says that the lens “is set to revolutionize the way you capture your cinematic visions. With its exceptional focal length, this lens brings a touch of magic to your shots. Get ready for awe-inspiring image quality, dreamy depth of field, and jaw-dropping low-light performance. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting your filmmaking journey, the 65mm T1.5 lens is the missing puzzle piece that will catapult your creativity to new heights!”

Before you dash down to the shop to buy the new lens, be aware that the Irix 65mm T1.5 lens is still being developed. What all participants of the Cine Gear Expo in Los Angeles, could see at Irix’s booth was a preproduction sample of this remarkable lens, in an exclusive first-hand experience. What better than the creative powerhouse that the event can be to show a new lens to all those who share a passion for the silver screen.

While further details about the lens are currently under wraps, Irix said at Cine Gear Expo that an official release is planned in the following weeks. For the event, attendees could explore the other gear available from Irix. The invitation from the company was clear: “We want you to get hands-on with our gear. Try out our lenses on your camera, feel their weight, and marvel at the image quality. Experience firsthand how our filters transform ordinary scenes into cinematic masterpieces. It’s an adventure you won’t want to miss!”

New product for shutterbugs

The company, known for its lenses for photography, introduced its cine lens family in 2019, and since then has been dedicated to providing filmmakers with exceptional cine lenses designed for popular cinema camera mounts. Its extensive collection, ranging from 11mm to 150mm, has gained a reputation for delivering premium image quality and is fully compatible with Full Frame cameras.

Continuing its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of filmmakers, Irix announced, some time ago, the development of a new lens that will start bridging the gap between the existing 45mm and 150mm options: the highly anticipated 65mm T1.5 lens, designed to deliver exceptional versatility and stunning visual performance.

The expanded lineup of Irix Cine lenses will include:

11mm T4.3 lens

15mm T2.6 lens

21mm T1.5 lens

30mm T1.5 lens

45mm T1.5 lens

65mm T1.5 lens

150mm T3.0 Macro 1:1 lens

150mm T3.0 Tele lens

These lenses will be available in a variety of mounts, ensuring compatibility with Canon EF, Canon RF, L-mount, MFT, Nikon Z, PL-mount, Sony E, and Fuji X cameras.

Irix has also been teasing about something new to photography, a new lens (?) that will help shutterbugs take their photography to the next level. In a recent promotional video, the company said “We’re as excited as you are, and we can’t wait to spill the beans. But for now, grab some popcorn, take a sneak peek at the teaser video below, and let your imagination run wild with the possibilities!”

Was this teaser built around the announcement of the 65mm T1.5 lens? Probably not, so there is something else coming soon from Irix.

For those not familiar with Irix, here is a note published here at PVC before about the company: A brand designed by photographers and filmmakers, Irix offers a range of lenses for photographers and video shooters. The brand combines precision of Swiss design and quality with Korean ingenuity to offer a powerful mix of supreme optical performance and high precision assembly. Irix lenses are designed to meet the demands of high-end full frame cameras.

Follow the link to learn more about Irix and its range of products available in the US.