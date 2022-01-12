The new Irix 21mm expands the Cine lens family of lenses from the company, which now includes the Irix 30mm and 45mm, both T1.5, and the 11mm T4.3, 15mm T2.6 and 150mm T3.0.

The new Irix 21mm gives freedom to your creativity, allowing you to shoot with newest cameras on the market including Ultra HD 8K+ cinema cameras with full frame, Super 35 and other sensors.

A brand designed by photographers and filmmakers, Irix offers a range of lenses for photographers and video shooters. The brand combines precision of Swiss design and quality with Korean ingenuity to offer a powerful mix of supreme optical performance and high precision assembly. Irix lenses are designed to meet the demands of high-end full frame cameras. Now the company introduces a new lens, expanding its Cine family. Here is the information provided by Irix related to its newest lens:

The Irix 21mm T1.5 optical design includes 4 Extra-low Dispersion glass elements, 4 High Reflective elements and 2 Aspherical lenses. The design features a total of 15 elements in 11 groups. An image circle of 43,3mm is completely covering every sensor size from Full Frame 35 down to 1/3” sensors. The circular, 11-blade iris construction, provides a pleasant background blur and a smooth adjustment in range from T1.5 to T16. With practically no focus breathing (below 1 degree in full range from 0,3m to infinity). Lens is also Distortion free (below 2%).

Those are the technical aspects, but Irix Cine lenses are offering something more, they are designed to provide the film substance and unique soul. They are supposed to have that “special look”, unidentified special thing, that makes the movie stand out. Irix lenses come with their own cinematic look, the “Irix look”.

New Irix 21mm gives freedom to your creativity. It’s wide, but in controlled way, enough to avoid unnecessary distortions of subjects. Irix 21mm T1,5 is perfect for close shots in tight spaces when it’s needed to have the background also visible. At the same time, fast aperture helps to isolate the subject of the picture in the same way as while using telephoto lenses. T1.5 opens up almost unlimited possibilities to shoot in any light conditions.

Irix Cinematic Design

The new 21mm T1.5 is following other Irix Cine lenses designed and made in accordance with the standards of the professional film industry. They are all combining the traditional lens solutions and modern innovation. All Irix Cine lenses have a front size of 95mm and geared Mod 0.8 M rings, which ensure compatibility with most accessories available on the market, like follow focus or mattebox. All Irix lenses are precisely tested in controlled conditions, to make sure you get the highest standards lens. The focus and aperture rings are aligned at the same distance and have the same rotation angle. With the exception of the Irix 150mm T3.0 Macro 1:1, where a longer 270 degrees focus throw is necessary, the rest of the Irix Cine range have ring rotations of 180 degrees for the focus ring and 75 degrees for the aperture ring.

Ready for any shooting conditions

Irix lenses are designed to work in any whether condition that human can handle. Doesn’t matter if your new film will be made in the very hot and humid jungle, at the desert or snows of the northern pole. The lenses are resistant to rain, sand, snow or dust. Engraved markings on the lens have been filled with UV-reactive paint, thanks to which filming in difficult lighting conditions becomes much easier.

Lightweight and compact design

Irix Cine lenses are one of the most compact and lightest film lenses covering the full frame format. The housing of the new 21mm T1.5 is made in the same way as other from Irix lineup, a lightweight but resistant aluminum-magnesium alloy. Thanks to such a construction and keeping in mind how important is weight balance, we reached our goal to keep consistent weight with other Irix Cine lenses line – 1.1 kg (2,4lbs). Because of this small weight Irix cine lenses can be used on smaller cameras on handheld rigs or stabilizers as well as with the professional equipment. Moreover, all the Irix Cine lenses are equipped with a lens support foot – that provides better stabilization and comfort while working with follow focus systems. Depending on the needs, this support foot can be attached to the lower or upper part of the lens.

Key features of the Irix Cine 21mm T1.5 lens:

Unique, Irix cinematic image

Full frame

Weather sealed

Very low focus breathing

Compact and lightweight

Compatible with other Irix lenses

Almost no distortion

7 mounts, including mirrorless

Available mounts and price

The Irix Cine 21mm T1.5 lens will be available in the seven most popular industry mounts: Canon EF, Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, Olympus MFT/ Panasonic MFT and Arri PL-mount.