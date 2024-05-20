An extremely high end digital film camera that produces precise skin tones and rich organic colors, the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K is now available at a very special price.

Blackmagic Design announced a special price for Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K of US$1,575, a saving of 40%. This is an extremely limited offer so don’t think twice!

Save 40% on the next generation digital film camera with 6K full frame sensor, OLPF, L-Mount, plus Blackmagic RAW and H.264 proxy recording for cloud workflows. And yes, limited availability is a term that applies to this offer. As Blackmagic Design states “the special price for Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$1,575, however stock is extremely limited.”

The camera features a massive full frame 24 x 36mm 6K sensor with wide dynamic range, a very flexible L-Mount for lenses and a built in optical low pass filter that’s custom designed to match the sensor. Customers also get fast CFexpress media and the camera can even use Pocket Cinema Camera accessories. When customers are doing cloud and mobile work, the camera records both deep bit depth Blackmagic RAW and H.264 proxies at the same time. No other camera includes this level of technology, image quality and portability, according to Blackmagic Design.

For those interested, here is some more information, shared by Blackmagic Design, about the camera:

Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K features a massive full frame sensor with a native resolution of 6048 x 4032. That’s almost three times larger than a Super 35 sensor and allows customers to shoot with a shallow depth of field or to use anamorphic lenses uncropped for a true cinematic look. Whether users are shooting in bright sunlight or in almost no light at all, the 13 stops of dynamic range with dual native ISO up to 25,600 provide stunning low noise images in all lighting conditions. Plus customers can shoot up to 36 fps at full sensor resolution or 120 fps windowed.

Camera features an L-Mount

The large full frame sensor in Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K lets customers work in a variety of film formats and aspect ratios without sacrificing quality. Using the full area of the sensor gives customers a unique open gate 3:2 image which also lets customers reframe their shots in post production. The large sensor also lets customers work in true 6:5 anamorphic without cropping, making widescreen cinematic images more detailed and in higher resolution than previously possible. Customers can even use the classic Super 35 sized window on the sensor to create an instant ‘close up’ version of their shot that fits seamlessly with open gate footage. All this lets customers create distinctive cinematic content in the highest quality.

Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K features an L-Mount, an advanced lens mount designed to accommodate full frame sensors while ensuring compatibility with new and vintage lenses. With a large diameter of 51.6mm, L-Mount works with the latest full frame lenses from manufacturers such as Leica, Panasonic and Sigma. Plus, a very short flange distance of only 20mm means customers can easily add adapters for a variety of lens mounts without impacting image quality. With L-Mount, customers get a single mount that works with virtually any lens for unlimited creative choice.

Extremely portable design

“The Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K, with its flexible L-mount and massive full frame sensor, has been very popular with customers since its launch,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Customers have been very excited to be able to capture amazing large format images in an extremely portable design that also works with new and vintage lenses they already own, in an entirely new way. We’re excited to make these creative options more widely available to our customers for a limited time.”

Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K features:

36 x 24mm full frame 6K 6048 x 4032 sensor.

Open gate 3:2, full height 6:5 anamorphic and Super 35 for creating cinematic content.

L-Mount compatible with a wide range of still photography and cinema lenses.

Records full resolution up to 36 fps or 120 fps windowed.

Extremely fast CFexpress card recording.

Adjustable, HDR 1500 nit LCD screen.

Optional Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera Pro EVF.

Larger NP-F570 battery, optional Blackmagic Pocket Camera Battery Pro Grip.

Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K is available now for US$1,575, excluding local duties and taxes, for a very limited time from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.