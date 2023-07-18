Quietly, this month, Panasonic introduced a new update to its LUMIX GH6, allowing the camera to record video in the Blackmagic Design RAW format, BRAW.

Version 2.3 of the firmware for the LUMIX GH6 offers uses access to a more flexible workflow. The firmware update, introduced mid-July, allows the camera to output to a Blackmagic Design monitor/recorder ‘Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR’ over HDMI to be saved as Blackmagic RAW. The option to do RAW video recording to a Blackmagic Design external recorder means that LUMIX GH6 users now have two options in terms of RAW: the popular ProRes RAW and Blackmagic Design’s own BRAW.

The firmware update for the LUMIX GH6, available on the LUMIX Global Customer Support website allows users to output 12-bit RAW video in [5.7K],[C4K],[Anamorphic (4:3) 5.8K],[Anamorphic (4:3) 4.4K] to Blackmagic Design monitor/recorder. The firmware update also introduces support for 4K 120p/100p HDMI output.

Panasonic notes that those interested should refer to the Blackmagic Design website for the information on the corresponding firmware version of the Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR and that DaVinci Resolve or DaVinci Resolve Studio is required to play back and edit Blackmagic RAW data.

Furthermore, the company adds that “when the [Rec Quality] is set to 5.7K/60p (50p) or C4K/120p (100p) and recording to a Blackmagic Design recorder, it is recommended to set the codec quality on the recorder to the following:

– When recording to an SSD: constant bitrate 5:1 or less

– When recording to an SD card: constant bitrate 8:1 or less

The latest version of the firmware, now available, confirms what Panasonic’s marketing says about this release: “through the firmware updates, Panasonic delivers future-ready solutions for more flexible filmmaking workflow using mirrorless cameras.”