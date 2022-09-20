Thanks to the new firmware update, the LUMIX GH6 can now record and playback video and photos using an an external SSD connected via USB.

Panasonic announced the LUMIX GH6 firmware update program Ver.2.2 to enhance performance and usability, adding that the firmware program will be available on the LUMIX Global Customer Support website at 9 p.m. EDT on September 27, 2022.

Firmware update program Ver.2.2 supports direct recording and playback of video/photo using an external SSD connected via USB, says Panasonic, adding that the update enables recording directly on a 2TB capacity USB drive (SSD) high-quality, low-compression Apple ProRes 422 HQ (Maximum 1.9Gbps) or high-bitrate, large-volume 4:2:2 10-bit All-Intra. Data files recorded on the SSD can be easily transferred to PC via USB, which makes the post-production process more efficient by minimizing backup work.

Support for direct recording to SSD over USB

It should be noted that there are limitations and conditions when using this new solution available for the LUMIX GH6. They are as follows:

High frame rate video exceeding 60.00p cannot be recorded to an external SSD.

It is not possible to record video and photo on the SD card or CFexpress card simultaneously while recording it on the external SSD.

Use an external SSD no more than 2 TB in size that is compatible with USB Type-C. We recommend using an external SSD whose operation has been confirmed by Panasonic. Note beforehand that this is not a guarantee of operation on all devices.

Latest information on the external SSDs will be available at the following support site at the same time as firmware release: https://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/dsc/connect/index.html

First introduced in February 2022, the LUMIX GH6 has been recognized, according to Panasonic, for its exceptional video performance and handling among existing and new GH users worldwide. It will continue to evolve with firmware updates to further enhance its performance and usability to meet the changing needs of creators. Firmware updates are a key value-added service to provide future-ready solutions for more flexible filmmaking workflow using mirrorless cameras.