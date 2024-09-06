The new telephoto zoom lens from Leica with a focal length of 70–200 mm and new 2.0x extender expand the l-mount portfolio and are now available globally.

Being the third zoom lens with an aperture of 2.8, the new Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH makes the series ideal to photograph and film with a continuous aperture from 14 to 200mm.

With a classic telephoto zoom focal length, the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH is predestined for impressive portrait shots. Thanks to the high aperture ratio over the entire zoom range and the excellent image stabilization, the new Vario lens also meets every challenge of event, sports, and nature photography. It’s Leica’s imaging performance, based on more than 150 years of expertise in the manufacturing of optical instruments applied to a new lens that completes a series.

In fact, the new Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH forms a powerful trinity series for the SL-System together with the Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14–24 f/2.8 ASPH. and the Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70 f/2.8 ASPH, and offers photographers and filmmakers the tools to photograph and film with a continuous aperture over the entire focal length range from 14 mm ultra wide-angle to 200 mm telephoto. With the lens Leica Camera AG also introduces another extender for the telephoto Varios with L-Mount. The Extender L 2.0x extends the new SL-Lens to a focal length of up to 400 mm.

The new Extender L 2.0x

Although portrait is something that the lens is predestined to be used for, thanks to the high aperture ratio over the entire zoom range and the excellent image stabilization, the new Vario lens also meets every challenge of event, sports, and nature photography.

Inside the lens, 20 lenses in 15 groups, including three lenses with aspherical surfaces, ensure razor-sharp, detailed images right into the corners across all focal lengths. In addition, convenient handling is made possible by the internal focusing and the resulting constant overall length at any focal distance.

With the new Extender L 2.0x, which is available separately, the focal length of the telephoto Vario can be extended from 70–200 mm to 140–400 mm. It takes up hardly any space in the bag but offers plenty of scope to realize your own creative visions.

The retail price for the new Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH. is $3,295.00 USD. The retail price for the Leica Extender L 2.0x is $995.00 USD. Both products are available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorized dealers.