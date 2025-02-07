With, Leica says, physical controls that consistently express Leica’s design philosophy and conjure up the familiar experience of using a professional camera, the new Leica LUX Grip for iPhone is now available.

Leica Camera AG launched the Leica LUX Grip for the iPhone, expanding its collection of products for mobile photography, which already includes the Leitz Phone and the Leica LUX app. The company is also cooperating with a smartphone brand, Xiaomi, after a previous partnership with Huawey, but this new product is for iPhone, “an innovative camera grip”, Leica says, that “ensures iPhone users benefit from a unique photography experience – perfectly complemented by the Leica LUX app.”

The information distributed by Leica claims that “the camera grip impresses with its intuitive operation and high-quality manufacturing while, at the same time, setting new standards for photographic precision using a smartphone. The Leica LUX Grip is similar to a classic Leica camera in terms of its handling and feel. Its clear design, sophisticated operating concept and easy attachment – guaranteed by secure magnetic MagSafe technology – improve the ergonomics and functionality of smartphone photography, taking it to a new level. The LUX Grip and iPhone communicate via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and are perfectly complemented by the Leica LUX app.”

According to Leica, all of the LUX Grip’s physical controls consistently express Leica’s design philosophy and conjure up the familiar experience of using a professional camera. The 2-stage shutter release focusses with light pressure and starts shooting when fully pressed down. A button allows you to quickly switch between shooting modes. Two control elements can be individually assigned and customised via the Leica LUX app. While one button provides quick access to frequently used functions, the easy-to-grip control dial enables the precise selection of camera settings – such as zoom, aperture, shutter speed and exposure compensation. This means that photographers have all the essential aspects of image composition in their own hands, even when using a smartphone.

The Leica LUX app rounds off the photographic experience by adding, Leica notes, “the unmistakable image and colour aesthetics of legendary Leica lenses. The bokeh effect of the Summilux-M or Noctilux-M can be used to deliberately emphasise features while retaining full control over exposure, ISO and shutter speed. Unique Leica Looks – from Vivid to classic Black&White – expand the artistic palette, lending digital photography an analogue character. The Leica LUX app forms a perfect symbiosis with the LUX Grip. The full version of the app is included for one year with every Grip product registration.”

The LUX Grip also sets the tone when it comes to sustainability. Thanks to its modular design, the Grip can be easily reused with all electronic components every time you change your iPhone. Only the MagSafe base plate has to be replaced. Weighing just 130 grams, the Leica LUX Grip is comfortable to hold and is equally suitable for left- and right-handed users. Its powerful battery lets you take up to 1,000 shots and will be ready for use again in a flash with a charging time of 2 hours via USB-C.

The Leica LUX Grip is now available in selected Leica Stores, in the Leica Online Store and from specialist retailers. The recommended retail price is $329.00. The company also introduced a case for the Leica LUX Grip. It’s a cognac-coloured leather pouch that embodies pure craftsmanship and is the perfect, protective companion for the grip. Finely crafted by hand, it combines timeless design with exquisite materials and sophisticated functionality. With precisely finished seams, high-quality inner padding and an elegantly embossed Leica logo on the flap, it reflects, Leica states, “our uncompromising quality standards. The magnetic fastener offers quick, secure access, while cleverly designed inner compartments provide space for cables, chargers and other accessories. The integrated AirTag holder ensures additional security. Over time, the natural material develops its own patina, giving it plenty of character.”

The Leather Case for Leica LUX Grip costs $60.00.

One final note for those interested: the Leica LUX Grip only works in conjunction with the Leica LUX app, which is free but offers more function in a pro version that is available by subscription. According to Leica, the pre-installed iPhone camera app cannot be operated with the Leica LUX Grip. For a grip that works with your iPhone app, you’ll have to look elsewhere for solutions as the SnapGrip from ShiftCam, which costs $69.99 (or $89.00 for the SnapGrip Pro), and is a magnetic snap-on mobile battery grip, built for MagSafe and compatible with all mobile devices.