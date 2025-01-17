Leica celebrates in 2025 the 100th anniversary of the Leica I and to start the year the company introduces the new Leica SL3-S, which keeps combining photography and videography in a unique way.

Introduced as the fastest Leica system camera ever built, the SL3-S, which is the first SL model to feature Content Authenticity Initiative for photos, records videos in a resolution of up to 6K and offers 3:2 open-gate recording.

The new addition to the SL-System launched in 2015 is represented by the Leica SL3-S, which embodies the values that made the Leica SL3, which was launched in March 2024, one of the key models from Leica. The company says that “when developing this camera, the process centered on the high demands of professional photography and videography. In doing so, the key focus was on speed, flexibility and versatility. The result is a camera that combines the highest image quality for both photography and videography with optimum working speed and reliability. The Leica SL3-S integrates state-of-the-art technology into an outstanding design. It also offers numerous new functions that ensure a professional workflow for producing audiovisual content.”

The Leica SL3-S is built around a new BSI CMOS full-frame sensor with 24-megapixel native resolution, 48- and 96-megapixel multi-shot modes, and a new autofocus system form the core of the SL3-S. Securely protected by an IP54-certified solid all-metal body, Leica combines the strengths of three focus technologies here: the latest generation in phase-detection AF (PDAF), depth map (object detection AF), and contrast-detection AF enable continuous shooting with the Leica SL3-S at up to 30 frames per second with full autofocus support. This makes the SL3-S, Leica claims, “the fastest Leica system camera ever built. Together with a dynamic range of up to 15 stops and an impressive ISO range of 50 to 200,000, the SL3-S delivers excellent-quality photos and videos in all shooting situations.”

The SL3-S is also the first camera in the SL-System to be equipped with content credentials technology in accordance with the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) for photos, previously announced by Leica. If desired, each image can be signed with tamper-proof metadata, such as the camera model and author information, as well as creation and editing data. In order to prove authenticity with verifiable image content and to make edits transparent, the content credentials can be checked using freely available verification tools (verify.contentauthenticity.org).

Keep reading for some more information, directly from Leica, about the new camera, which is not only the “fastest Leica system camera ever built” but, at a price of $5300, one of the most expensive cameras when comparing its specifications with models from other brands.

Record directly to an external SSD

Able to record videos in a resolution of up to 6K, the camera also offers 3:2 open-gate recording, a feature that provides flexibility when creating video content for a wide variety of channels. For example, portrait format videos can be recorded in 4K, 9:16 without any loss of quality and the field of view in recorded material can also be determined retrospectively.

The SL3-S records HDMI-RAW in 5.9K at 30 fps to external display recorders. What’s more, thanks to the fast CFexpress type B interface, ProRes 4:2:2 HQ in 5.8K at 30 fps or C4K at 60 fps can also be internally recorded without any recording time limits. It is also possible to record directly to an external SSD hard drive via the USB-C interface, which further increases the flexibility of the SL3-S. A dedicated timecode interface enables professional synchronization of images and sound on set. The Maestro IV processor with L2 technology effortlessly handles enormous amounts of data, Leica claims, “resulting in images with superb color rendering, high dynamic range, and excellent noise behavior in the L-Log color space. This processor has been lauded internationally for its optimal quality.”

The versatile interfaces and powerful connectivity of the SL3-S ensure a seamless professional workflow. It has slots for CFexpress type B and UHS-II SD memory cards, a USB-C port for fast data transfer, tethering, SSD connection or power supply, and a full-size HDMI 2.1 output for external LCD panels or recording devices.

Leica SL3-S as an iPhone and iPad accessory

In addition, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi with MIMO technology enable fast, stable connection to the Leica FOTOS App, with which DNG images can be transferred in full resolution in a matter of seconds. As a certified Apple “Made for iPhone and iPad” accessory, the Leica SL3-S can be connected directly to Apple products using the supplied USB-C cable. Leica notes that over the course of 2025, the Camera-to-Cloud function will also become available via Adobe frame.io, using which videos and photos can be uploaded directly from the camera to the Adobe frame.io cloud for further processing.

Thanks to the L-Mount, the SL3-S can be combined with the lenses for all Leica camera systems, as well as the broad range from super wide-angle lenses to super telephoto zoom lenses from the L-Mount alliance partners. Various Cine lenses can also be used via adapters, the special scales for which can be found in the video menu of the SL3-S. The lens bayonet mount ensures that the Leica SL3-S offers comprehensive system compatibility.

In addition, the legendary Leica M-Lenses’ full potential can be harnessed thanks to the special design of the image sensor and an external light sensor. Photographers and videographers benefit from the unrivalled imaging performance and compact design of the Leica M-Lenses together with the incredible features of the SL3-S. Image stabilization of up to 5 stops integrated into the camera body further extends the range of applications for M-Lenses.

A lighter and more compact camera

The EyeRes viewfinder of the Leica SL3-S is equipped with a painstakingly produced optical system of glass lenses. It displays the subject crystal clear at all times with up to 120 images per second and a resolution of 5.76 million pixels. Thanks to the live preview, it offers full control over the exposure and composition of shots even before the shutter is released. Another new feature of the SL3-S is the tilting 3.2-inch high-res touchscreen with a high-quality tilting mechanism, which makes it even easier to take photos and videos from different angles.

A further highlight is the interface, already familiar to users of the SL3. As with the SL3, the optimizations to the SL3-S include ergonomic and haptic features, as well as the user interface and menu navigation. The handle, button layout, and overall camera design have been improved for even more intuitive handling. The clearly structured icon and menu design make navigation even easier, with distinct sections for photo and video functions. The Cine mode has been tailored specifically to the needs of professional video production.

Freely assignable FN buttons and optimized touch interaction throughout the camera menu allow for intuitive and convenient operation. When taking photos and filming, the entire user interface of the SL3-S aligns itself in landscape or portrait format according to the camera position. The SL3-S is noticeably lighter and more compact than its predecessors and feels even better in the hand thanks to its optimized design. In addition, the complete range of accessories already available for the Leica SL3 are also compatible with the SL3-S.

The Leica SL3-S is now available worldwide in all Leica Stores, in the Leica Online Store and from specialized dealers.