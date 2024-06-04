Samyang joins the L-Mount Alliance market with its new lens, AF 35-150mm F2-2.8 L, a fast all-round zoom lens that many L-mount camera users have been waiting for, and not just for photography.

The first lens from Samyang for L-mount is announced as the company reveals it is also working on lenses for Leica, Panasonic, Sigma, Blackmagic Design and DJI L-mount.

Samyang strengthens the L-mount lens system with a new fast all-round zoom lens, the new AF 35-150mm F2-2.8 L. Just like the previous Sony version the new lens features a maximum aperture of F2 at the wide end and F2.8 at the telephoto end, covering the five most popular focal lengths: 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, 135mm, and 150mm.

This is a lens that photographers want but videographers should add to their list of tools. The new lens provides, according to Samyang, “excellent focus tracking and smooth transitions, with AF speed optimized for video. The digital parfocal function, specialized for video, maintains focus while zooming, enhancing efficiency and accuracy during filming. Additionally, Samyang has minimized focus breathing.”

With the new lens Samyang confirms it has effectively joined the L-Mount Alliance, a partnership between Leica Camera, SIGMA, Panasonic, Ernst Leitz Wetzlar GmbH, DJI, ASTRODESIGN, Blackmagic Design and now… Samyang. The L-Mount Alliance was created to provide photographers with one unified lens mount standard, a dream that Olympus also tried to achieve with its Four Thirds and Micro Four Thirds “universal” systems.

New Samyang lenses coming

Developed by Leica Camera, the L-Mount allows photographers to seamlessly combine lenses and cameras from various partners. It will not be adopted by companies as Canon, Nikon or Sony, so it will never be universal, but it does make it easy for companies associated with the L-Mount to create solutions. That explains why Samyang announced, in conjunction with the introduction of the new lens, that it is expanding its range of lenses for Leica, Panasonic, Sigma, Blackmagic Design and DJI L-mount users… all members of the L-Mount Alliance.

The new Samyang AF 35-150mm F2-2.8 L offers, the company claims, “excellent close-up performance for an all-rounder zoom. With a MOD of 0.32m at 35mm and 0.85m at 150mm, you can easily get close-ups with sharp details. Combined with the fast aperture of the lens, it’s easy to get super sharp close-up pictures with a beautifully blurred background, making the lens even more versatile.”

Lens construction includes 21 elements in 18 groups, with 2 ASP, 1 H-ASP, 3 HR and 6 ED elements delivering “superior optical performance throughout the entire zoom range. Ultra Multi-Coating (UMC) is also applied to the lens elements to minimize flare and ghosting, ensuring natural and clear images. The large aperture effectively separates the subject from the background, and the 9-blade aperture creates a smooth mesmerizing bokeh.”

Minimized focus breathing

The lens features Samyang‘s popular STM (Linear Stepping Motor) that is fast and responsive, suitable for both photography and videography. As noted above, the lens has AF speed optimized for video, features digital parfocal function and minimized focus breathing.

The lens has a robust construction with a lens barrel all made of metal and features a fully weather-sealed design to protect against dust, light rain, and snow. Customizable controls and buttons on the lens allow users to manage various functions, such as preset focus, dolly shots, and aperture settings.

Key specifications of the new Samyang AF 35-150mm F2-2.8 L:

Outstanding optical performance

Covers the most common focal lengths

Multiple features designed for video

Fast autofocus

Ideal for macro photography, close-up range is just 0.32m

Weather sealed

Zoom lock switch

The new Samyang AF 35-150mm F2-2.8 L mount is available for immediate shipping. The Sony version costs now $1,199.00, so the price for the L-mount version may not be very different.