Designed for Sony E-mount, the Samyang V-AF series is now complete, with a set of lenses that has enjoyed great success as the world’s first Cine AF lens series from Samyang.

Initially planned for fall 2023, the Samyang V-AF 20mm T1.9 is now announced, and with it the company introduces a new anamorphic adapter, for more creative looks.

Introduced in 2022 as the world’s first lenses for video creators designed to make video content creation more convenient, the Samyang V-AF series started with the V-AF 75mm T1.9, followed by the V-AF 35mm T1.9 and V-AF 24mm T1.9. Aware of the expanding interest for content creation, Samyang decided it was time to introduce its brand-new line-up of lenses for video and film, the Samyang V-AF Cine AF lens series.

According to Samyang, V-AF was created for all video creators, ranging from single-person video creators to small productions as well as filmmakers. With the development of interchangeable lens cameras and the prevalence of video accessories, anyone can easily produce video content. Samyang Optics aims to apply elements optimized for imaging to autofocus lenses to satisfy creators’ desire to create high-quality video content more easily.

V-AF series supports resolutions up to 8K

The Samyang V-AF 100mm T2.3 Sony FE lens was released in December 2023, a new lens added to a line-up which includes the 24mm, 35mm, 45mm, and 75mm T1.9 FE lenses. The new Samyang V-AF 20mm T1.9 comes with the same features as the other lenses in the series such as a focus ring with gears ready for follow focus mounting, a tally light and a uniform form factor across the entire line. The uniform weight and size make it easy to use the lenses with accessories such as gimbals and drones, as there is no need to rebalance.

The wide focal length of the Samyang V-AF 20mm T1.9 makes it ideal for content creators and videographers who want to capture landscapes, cityscapes, handheld vlogging or real estate footage. Focus on these lenses is handled by Samyang’s linear STM focus motor that provides a quiet and smooth autofocus which minimizes vibration and noise.

The V-AF series supports resolutions up to 8K in a small and lightweight form factor, and all lenses in the series are color-matched for a consistent image when changing lenses and the 9 aperture blades provide a natural, soft bokeh. The fast autofocus makes it easy to capture moving subjects with a cinematic touch.

A new anamorphic adapter

In conjunction with the launch of the new wide-angle lens, a new anamorphic adapter is also being introduced that will work together with the V-AF lenses to produce the distinctive anamorphic look that many filmmakers desire. The adapters provide a fast maximum aperture of T1.9 and works with Samyang V-AF 24, 35, 45, 75 and 100mm. It covers full frame on all lenses except 24 mm that covers APS-C/Super 35.

When coupled with selected lenses, the adapter produces a 1.7x squeeze ratio that provides an adequate aspect ratio for Cinemascope, enabling expansive panoramic effects even in regular photo shooting scenario. The adapter adds an oval bokeh to the image with amber flare effects instead of the usual blue for a more natural look.

In addition to the optical features, the adapter also has a Soft Focus Mode that produces an image with an even softer focus for more creative looks. It has a built-in Tally lamp in the front and electronic connectors that communicate with both the lens and camera.