Designed for Sony E-mount, the Samyang V-AF 35mm T1.9 and V-AF 24mm T1.9 are the two new CineAF lenses from Samyang, joining the initial V-AF 75mm T1.9 announced last September.

The new V-AF series, introduced as the world’s first lenses for video creators designed to make video content creation more convenient, has two new members, with two more, 20 and 45mm to come.

Aware that the content creation industry is growing like never before, Samyang decided it was time to introduce its brand-new line-up of lenses for video and film, the Samyang V-AF CineAF lens series. According to the company, what makes this new series stand from the crowd is the fact that it is the world’s first lenses for video creators designed to make video content creation more convenient.

V-AF was created for all video creators, ranging from single-person video creators to small productions as well as filmmakers. With the development of interchangeable lens cameras and the prevalence of video accessories, anyone can easily produce video content. Samyang Optics aims to apply elements optimized for imaging to autofocus lenses to satisfy creators’ desire to create high-quality video content more easily.

V-AF has increased compatibility from the gimbal to the drone by applying the consistent form factor from ultra-wide angles to semi-telephoto angles. The tiny size of ∅72.2 x 72.1 mm and light weight of 280g reduced the burden of drone payloads. As the V-AF series provide a unified center of gravity and size, there is no need for extra setting which greatly reduces time when it comes to using a gimbal, as there is no need to rebalance, which can sometimes be time-consuming.

Crisp cinematic look

The series consists of 20mm T1.9, 24mm T1.9, 35mm T1.9, 45mm T1.9 and the 75mm T1.9 which was the first lens from this new line-up to be released. Now the company introduces the V-AF 35mm T1.9 and V-AF 24mm T1.9, with the two remaining references, 20 and 45mm to be released until 2023. Focus on these lenses is handled by Samyang’s linear STM focus motor that provides a quiet and smooth autofocus which minimizes vibration and noise.

The lens construction of the V-AF 35mm T1.9 consist of 10 elements in 8 groups and has 2 ASP and 2 HR special lenses and the V-AF 24mm T1.9 consist of 11 elements in 8 groups and has 2 ED, 2 ASP and 3 HR special lenses. Both lenses produce, Samyang claims, an astonishing crisp cinematic look and a 9-bladed aperture provides for a smooth and creamy bokeh that easily separates your subject from the background.

There is a Tally Lamp that displays the filming status with LED light so even a single creator can quickly check the recording status. The focus ring has been redesigned to allow follow focus to be applied without additional accessories. There is also a custom switch and a focus button to set the optimized function for filming. On the side of the lens is a customizable dial that can be set to use manual focus or allow aperture adjustment by turning the focus ring. Below that switch is a focus hold button, which allows the focus to be locked at a certain distance.

Exclusive accessories are coming

The user can also assign other desired functions to the slider via firmware update. With V-AF customized accessories for professional video shooters and consistent color tone which V-AF represents, videos can be created more conveniently. The V-AF lenses have an electronic connector in front of the lens, enabling communication between the V-AF lens and its exclusive accessories, which Samyang says will be released in the future.

Key specifications

Support 8K resolution

Unified form factor throughout the entire line-up

AF powered by Samyang’s linear STM focus motor

Tally lamp on the front

Gear cogs for follow focus

Smooth focus rotation

All lenses are color matched

Covers full-frame

The new lenses will start to ship in November 2022, with a recommended selling price of $669.00 for the Samyang V-AF 24mm T1.9 Sony FE and $649.00 for the Samyang V-AF 35mm T1.9 Sony FE.