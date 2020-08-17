Samyang Optics announces its VDSLR MK2 series, an updated entry-point cine lens range, enhanced with new features. Four lenses available now, with a new 14mm promised for 2021.

Available in 7 camera mounts, including Sony FE and Canon RF, the new VDSLR MK2 series from Samyang offers the most-used focal lengths: 24, 35, 50 and 85, all with a luminous T1.5.

Samyang enhances its cine lens lineup with updated VDSLR MK2 range. While the Xeen series is dedicated to professional cinema, the VDSLR lineup caters for those starting to explore video, although the VDSLR, which now offers a total of 23 lenses, is, says the company, “widely owned by many professional cinematographers as their second cine lens set, for personal projects or commercial test shoots. The uncompromising image quality, compactness and de-clicked gear rings are able to create the cinematic look anytime, anywhere.”

Samyang pioneered the entry-point cine lens lineup by launching its VDSLR range back in 2014. This groundbreaking series has helped independent filmmakers and low-budget project directors to broaden their horizons of creativity as their first cine lens set. During those 6 years, Samyang has experienced the market and now introduces the updated VDSLR MK2 series, with useful new features. One note for readers: if you’re in North America, you’ll probably find these same lenses will carry the name Rokinon. But Samyang is the company behind the product.

The new VDSLR MK2 range is launching with 4 focal lengths: 24mm, 35mm, 50mm and 85mm. Another lens, the 14mm T3.1 will also be ready by the first quarter of 2021. These provide angles which are essential for any creative or commercial projects. All 4 lenses are available and fully compatible with 7 camera mounts: Canon EF, Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon F, Canon M, Fuji X and MFT. They are suitable for both DSLR and mirrorless systems and ready to support all types of filmmakers around the globe.

Samyang VDSLR MK2: new features

The new series shares many features with the previous lenses but has an updated design with side scales, weather sealing and 9 aperture blades. Requested by many users, the weather-sealing feature protects the most vulnerable gap between the lens and camera mount, to prevent dust, light rain and snow from penetrating. It provides the ability to capture stunning images in less than perfect conditions.

The Samyang VDSLR MK2 models have a sleek new design; black and matte finish boosts usability and professionalism on the set. They are lightweight but sturdy and fully equipped for numerous projects. The distance scales are readable from both sides, as are the focal lengths. These features support focus pullers and assistant cinematographers to operate more intuitively.

Internally, the series has been updated with 9 aperture blades for exceptional bokeh and starburst effect, and is also able to deliver the latest image trends. The smooth and circular bokeh adds a three dimensional quality and pleasing out-of-focus effect. 18-ray starburst highlights can also be created by stopping down to small apertures.

Compact size, de-clicked aperture

The compact size of Samyang’s VDSLR lenses makes them perfect for hand-held and gimbal shooting. The VDSLR 50mm T1.5 MK2 is only 7.47cm (2.94″) in length and weighs just 525.8g (1.16lb), but it is fully-featured with de-clicked aperture and focus gear rings. The long focus throw of over 130° enables cinematographers to focus precisely and exactly on their subjects, creating a more professional feel to video footage than with autofocus photo lenses.

In contrast to their compact size, the VDSLR MK2 lenses cover full frame sensors (36x24mm) and are ready for the high-quality video making environment. This new series inherits, says Samyang, “the outstanding image quality of previous series: All 4 lenses have aspherical lens elements to reduce spherical and optical aberration, producing clear and vibrant images. The 50mm model also has a hybrid aspherical lens element to maintain compact size, without compromising performance.”

For independent filmmakers, a versatile lens saves time and budget. The Samyang VDSLR MK2 series has fast T1.5 apertures across all 4 models, supporting filmmakers and allowing them to concentrate more on the scene and creativity, without having to concern themselves about image quality, even in low-light situations. Also, the shallow depth of field available blurs out the background and highlights the subject, adding depth to the story.