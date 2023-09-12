Samyang expands its line up of full-frame cinema lenses, the professional Xeen Meister, with two new focal lengths, 14mm T2.6 and 24mm T1.3.

With the same premium design and materials present in previous lenses, the two new full-frame cinema Xeen Meister lenses offer unprecedented resolution in all areas of the image, supporting 8K.

Colour-matched across the full range, the Xeen Meister lenses family is growing, with the addition of two new references, 14mm T2.6 and 24mm T1.3. With 8K support and unique X-coating technology, the lenses and internal light reflections can be effectively controlled to create a distinctive look, with flare and ghosting for dramatic effects. They maximise the delicate emotions of the subject and show rich depiction, according to Samyang. The videos included here show how the lenses perform in real-world use.

Although the 14mm lens has an aperture of T2.6, the 24mm now introduced by Samyang follows the same rule as previous lenses in this series, with a T1.3 aperture, making it – as the 35, 50 and 85mm – the fastest T1.3 full-frame cine prime lens, according to the company. In fact, the series distinguishes itself by providing a majority of lenses with an impressive T-stop rating of T1.3—offering exceptional capabilities in challenging low-light environments while infusing a cinematic aura into the visual field.

Unified gear ring positions

Xeen Meister boosts a remarkable high resolution and delivers images of pristine clarity and sharpness. With unprecedented resolution supporting 8K, these lenses offer a clean, sharp, consistent look for digital cinema. Samyang also notes that “13 sheets of aperture blades create the natural-looking background and round bokeh to express the delicate emotions of people while richly depicting the shot.”

Just like the previous Xeen Meister lenses, the new ones also come with a premium design and materials, featuring a durable titanium front barrel. Its 114mm standard front diameter (134mm for 14mm) and unified gear ring positions simplify the attachment of accessories like matte boxes and follow focus.

With dual-sided scales for focal length and aperture values, and luminous fonts for low-light visibility, you can conveniently verify and operate the lens in any lighting condition. Plus, the lenses offer a wide 300° focus gear rotation for precise focus adjustments. 13 aperture blades create a natural-looking background and a round pleasing bokeh.

All Samyang Xeen Meister lenses are available with PL, Canon EF and Sony E mount.

The new lenses will start to ship in October 2023, with a recommended price of $5,995.00 for the Samyang Xeen Meister 14mm T2.6 PL and $5,995.00 for the Samyang Xeen Meister 24mm T1.3 PL.