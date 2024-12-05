Canon announced in 2023 that third-party developers could show their products for the RF mount – limited to APS-C for now – so Sigma and Tamron announced their lenses during 2024. Now it’s Samyang’s time!

Samyang is the third company to announce lenses for Canon’s RF mount, with the ultra-wide AF 12mm f/2 RF-S that offers a focal length which has been one of the most popular in Samyang’s range of lenses.

Canon decided, in 2023, to announce it would – finally! – allow other companies to develop lenses for their RF-S mount. Sigma was the first to announce new lenses for Canon’s APS-C cameras, available since July this year, and Tamron revealed, in April 2024, it was developing a lens for RF-S. The TAMRON 11-20mm F/2.8 DI III-A RXD was announced this month and now it’s time for Samyang to reveal their first lens for the system, the ultra-wide Samyang AF 12mm f/2 RF-S for Canon RF mount, which the company already has available for Sony and Fuji X mounts.

This is a change from what we saw until recently. Canon closed the RF mount to other companies, and besides some manual lenses made available, from companies as Samyang, there were no alternatives to Canon’s own line up, as no independent brand, of which Sigma and Tamron are the most popular, seemed interested in the RF mount.

When RF Mount lenses with AF appeared, from Samyang and Viltrox, Canon was quick to make both companies pull the lenses from sale. In recent years, though, the pressure on Canon has been mounting, and by the end of 2023 the company announced that it would open the RF mount to independent lens manufacturers by the end of the year.

As ProVideo Coalition revealed last April, “users of Canon’s RF Mount cameras will have the option, starting next July, to buy Sigma lenses for their cameras as an alternative to Canon’s own lenses, starting with lenses for APS-C models.”

Sigma was the first and Tamron revealed its TAMRON 11-20mm F/2.8 DI III-A RXD at the start of December. Samyang closes, apparently, the cycle for 2024, with its own solution for owners of Canon RF-S mount cameras looking for alternatives.

The Samyang AF 12mm f/2.0 RF-S ultra-wide angle prime lens is the company’s first lens for Canon’s RF-S mount, and it takes on to AF what has been a classic focal length for Samyang: 12mm. The compact 12mm RF-S lens measures just 2.25 inches and weighs 7.5oz. Its lightweight build ensures portability without compromising durability, according to Samyang.

Designed for wide, “immersive shots with exceptional sharpness and minimal optical flaws” the lens includes three extra-low dispersion (ED) elements and two aspherical lenses (1 HASP, 1 ASP), to “effectively minimize chromatic aberration, distortion, and other optical imperfections” offering “exceptional sharpness across the entire frame, even in low-light environments.”

Ideal for landscape, architecture, and night photography, the wide f/2.0 aperture allows for a shallow depth of field, effectively isolating subjects from the background. The minimum focus distance of 0.2 meters (about 8 inches) enables close-up shots with a dynamic perspective. The 7-blade aperture creates “smooth, natural-looking bokeh and can produce beautiful star-burst effects in bright light sources.”

Samyang claims that “the autofocus system quickly tracks subjects, operating smoothly and quietly” as Samyang’s Linear STM (Stepping Motor) provides “precise, near-silent focusing”, ideal for photographers and videographers who need smooth focus transitions without distractions. The MF/AF switch on the lens barrel allow for direct, intuitive adjustments. These features enable quick changes between manual and autofocus settings.

The Samyang lens delivers the widest angle available in Canon’s RF-S lens lineup, making it an essential tool for any photographer, the company claims. The new lens, priced at $449.00, will be available January 2025. Samyang says that “compact, portable, and versatile, the 12mm RF-S is a powerful addition to the RF-S lineup. Stay tuned for more exciting releases in the RF-S family!”