The compact, lightweight, fast-aperture F2.8 ultra wide-angle zoom from TAMRON for Canon RF mount will be available December 12, 2024, priced at $659 USD / $899 CAD.

The wait is over, and Canon RF users have one more lens brand to choose from. TAMRON announced its first lens for the Canon RF mount, the 11-20mm F2.8, a fast-aperture zoom lens covering a focal length range from ultra wide-angle 11mm to 20mm (the full-frame equivalent of 17.6-32mm), with a maximum aperture of F2.8 across its full range of focal lengths. With a surprisingly compact and lightweight design for a fast ultra wide-angle zoom lens, the lens feels well balanced when attached to a compact APS-C mirrorless camera body, making it ideal for daily use.

Despite its small, lightweight design, the lens delivers, the company says, “high-level imaging power with its uncompromising optical design. Wide macro shooting is possible at 11mm with an MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 0.15m (5.9in) and maximum magnification ratio of 1:4, and its stunning close-range shooting performance enables creative use of perspective at the wide end.”

The lens also incorporates an AF drive system with an RXD (Rapid-eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor unit that is remarkably quiet. The lens accurately captures not only still images but also video. It is highly practical, with Moisture-Resistant Construction, Fluorine Coating, and other features designed for outdoor shooting, letting users easily enjoy the high image quality of this ultra wide-angle fast -aperture F2.8 lens under a range of conditions.

Tamron’s signature 67mm front filter size

Incorporating advanced optical design with 12 elements in 10 groups, including XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion) and LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements, the lens also features BBAR-G2 Coating, which reduces ghosting and flare for clear images even in challenging backlit conditions, to deliver impressive sharpness and accurate colour reproduction across the entire frame.

Weighing just 340g and measuring a mere 84.2mm in length, this lens is designed for effortless portability, making it the perfect companion for photographers and videographers alike for creative on-the-go shooting. Designed for harsh weather conditions, the lens includes moisture-resistant construction and fluorine coating for dependable outdoor use.

The lens features a TAMRON Connector Port, allowing users to update its firmware via the intuitive TAMRON Lens Utility software for optimal performance and future enhancements. This lens also shares Tamron’s signature 67mm front filter size, ensuring seamless compatibility with filters and accessories across Tamron’s lens lineup.