Sony E-mount users have their version of this lens since September 2022 and now, finally, Nikon users can get their own Tamron 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (Model A067).

TAMRON’s challenge to the standard 100-400mm will make many photographers rethink their strategies, as the new 50-400mm is amazingly compact and lightweight… and does 1:2 macro.

Featuring an 8x zoom ratio that begins at an unprecedented 50mm (commonly called the “standard” focal length for full-frame cameras), this ultra-telephoto zoom lens is both smaller and lighter than conventional 100-400mm zoom lenses yet offers a wider angle of view on the wide end for excellent versatility. That’s something photographers will appreciate, as it means they don’t need to change lenses when they need to shoot with the “nifty fifty” focal length. The TAMRON 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD has an MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 0.25m (9.8in) at 50mm.

Presenting compactness that pairs well with Nikon Z mount full-frame mirrorless cameras, the TAMRON 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 VC is an ultra-telephoto zoom lens that covers from the 50mm standard focal length up to 400mm ultra telephoto. With a length of just 185.8mm (7.3in) and a light weight of 1,180g (41.6oz), it provides, the company claims, “unparalleled high performance at all focal lengths. Despite the very high zoom ratio, superb image quality is delivered across the entire standard to ultra telephoto range through the effective arrangement of special lens elements.”

A game-changing ultra-telephoto zoom lens

Equipped with TAMRON’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism that offers excellent quietness and responsiveness, plus TAMRON’s proprietary image stabilization mechanism VC (Vibration Compensation), the lens delivers, Tamron says, “incomparable versatility for all shooting scenarios.”

The TAMRON 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 VC is, in fact, a game-changing ultra-telephoto zoom lens with an unprecedented 8x zoom ratio that covers focal lengths from 50mm to 400mm and allows photographers to shoot can enjoy shooting a broad range of subjects from landscapes and wild birds to animals, portraits, sports, and small group photos, all with one single compact lens.

Few do remember, I guess, the “old” Canon EF 35-350mm f/3.5-5.6 USM L, from 1993, which was a 11x zoom. In 2004 it gave place to the Canon EF 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6 USM L IS, a 10.7x zoom. Also worth mention is the Sigma 50-500mm f/4-6.3 EX DG HSM, a 10x zoom which was once an affordable solution for those photographing birds. But none of those compete, in technical terms, with what this modern lens from Tamron offers.

In fact, the TAMRON 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 VC is capable of extremely high performance when shooting close-ups, particularly for an ultra-telephoto zoom lens. Besides an MOD of 0.25m (9.8in) at 50mm, it features 1:2 macro photography (practical for most subjects) at focal lengths from 50mm to 70mm. Although it does not compete with Canon’s ability to shoot at 90cm at the 400mm focal length (on its popular 100-400mm L series), the lens from Tamron does have a MOD of 1.5m (59.1in) at 400mm, providing a maximum magnification ratio of 1:4 for dynamic shots. This paired with the 50mm focal length and the ability to do macro – 1:2 – from 50mm to 70mm makes the lens an excellent option.

Suited for both still and video shooting

For sharp, shake-free images even at 400mm, the 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 VC is equipped with TAMRON’s proprietary VC. This potent image stabilization technology effectively reduces image blurring due to camera shake. Additionally, using AI algorithms, the lens chooses the appropriate compensation characteristics for videography at focal lengths of 100mm or less.

The optical construction features 24 elements in 18 groups. The use of special lens elements, including two XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion), three LD (Low Dispersion), one GM (Glass Molded Aspherical) and one Hybrid Aspherical lens elements, thoroughly controls aberrations including axial chromatic aberrations. The TAMRON 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 VC also features TAMRON’s legendary BBAR-G2 (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection Generation 2) Coating that minimizes ghosting and flares and expresses the minute details of subjects even under backlit conditions. No matter what circumstances you find yourself in, “the 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 VC delivers clear and crisp images shot after shot”, the company claims.

The TAMRON 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 VC utilizes VXD linear motor focus mechanism. It combines high level AF speed and precision, enabling fast and accurate focusing from MOD to infinity. The focus tracking performance of moving objects makes it possible to capture sharp images even when shooting wild birds and action sports. Plus, the lens is extremely quiet, Tamron says, “so it’s perfectly suited for both still and video shooting in conditions that demand silent operation.”

The TAMRON 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (Model A067), a next level ultra-telephoto zoom lens for Nikon Z mount system full-frame mirrorless cameras, will be available on September 19, 2024., with a suggested retail price of $1,299.