Ideal for people who want to carry a smaller camera bag, the new lens has a length of just 126mm (5in) and weighs only 610g (21.5oz) and is, Tamron says, ideal for both photography and videography.

In response to users stating that 200mm is not quite long enough at the telephoto end for an all-in-one zoom lens, TAMRON has extended the focal length to 300mm, says the company. This is not a new request as photographers have asked for longer lenses since the first zooms were introduced. Technology has allowed the development of better solutions, and that explains why Tamron has an 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD, introduced as the “worldwide first zoom lens with 16.6x magnification for mirrorless APS-C cameras”, which covers a large focal length range from around 27mm to 450mm (35 mm equivalent).

The 28-300mm F/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD is less of a compromise in terms of quality, as it’s design falls within the “normal” parameters, and if you don’t mind losing the 18mm wide-angle lens, the 28mm may be all you need, also because it really is a 28mm, as the lens is designed for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Sharp hand-held images at 300mm

This new TAMRON zoom has an optical construction of 20 elements in 13 groups. It includes one XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion) lens element and an LD (Low Dispersion) lens element to efficiently control aberrations such as chromatic aberration. The BBAR-G2 (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection Generation 2) Coating suppresses ghosting and flare, producing clear images even in backlit conditions. It boasts, according to TAMRON, best-in-class image quality as an all-in-one zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras.

The lens is equipped with the VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism, enabling it to focus quickly and accurately throughout the entire zoom range. The lens also features TAMRON’s VC (Vibration Compensation) mechanism to ensure sharp hand-held images when shooting at the 300mm telephoto end and in low-light conditions. Upending the stereotype of all-in-one zoom lenses having slow autofocus, its nimble operation allows users to capture more fleeting photo opportunities, says TAMRON. The quietness supports photography and videography in conditions that require silence.

With an MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 0.19m (7.5in) and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.8 at the wide end and 1:3.8 at 300mm, with MOD at 0.99m (39in), the lens allows, the company says, “users to enjoy the world of wide macro photography.” Subjects as medium-size flowers can be easily captured with this zoom lens, which is also ideal for landscapes, snapshots, portraits and sports photography.

Compact and lightweight

As usual for modern TAMRON lenses, the 28-300mm includes the Focus Set Button and a connector port for the dedicated TAMRON Lens Utility software independently developed by TAMRON to expand the scope of expression for still images and video. The lens features Moisture-Resistant Construction, and the front element has a protective Fluorine Coating.

Despite covering a 10.7x focal length range from 28mm wide-angle to 300mm telephoto, the lens is very compact, with a length of only 126mm (5in) and a weight of 610g (21.5oz). Small and versatile, it can be casually carried anywhere, and is ideal for people who want to carry a smaller camera bag. It’s an extremely versatile lens that lets users take photos in any situation of any subject without changing lenses.

With a filter diameter of 67mm, same as most other TAMRON lenses for mirrorless cameras, the lens is scheduled to be available by the end of August, with a suggested retail price of recommended price of $899.