The new zoom from Tamron is not just a class leading lightweight telephoto zoom lens, it offers a magnification ratio of 1:2 at the 50mm wide end and 1:3.1 at the longer end, 300mm.

Conventional zooms in this range are 70-300mm but in response to user feedback Tamron decided to expand the wide-end to 50mm, creating a unique 6x telephoto zoom lens.

With a length of just 150mm (5.9in) and weight of 665g (23.5oz), the new Tamron 50-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD is on a class of its own. It’s not just compact and lightweight, it also offers some exciting features for those who like to depend on a single lens for most of their work. While you’ll always need a wide-angle or wide-angle zoom to cover the other focal lengths, from 50 mm up to 300mm on full-frame (or 75-450mm on APS-C) this lens has it all, with the bonus of being able to do close-up work if needed.

Available for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras (but probably coming in other mounts), the 50-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD offers amazing half-macro shooting with an MOD of 0.22m (8.7in) at the 50mm wide end and a magnification ratio of 1:2, meaning users can get exceptionally close to a subject when shooting. There is more to it, though, as on the other end, 300mm, the zoom attains an MOD of 0.9m (35.4in) with a maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.1.

The extraordinary level of versatility of the close focus range lets users highlight the charm of subjects and capture unique compositions only possible with this lens. If you regularly need to shoot subjects at short distances – flowers are an example – this is a very capable lens to add to your photography or video kit. The lens is also a good compromise for bird photography, especially when paired with an APS-C body, as it covers the field of a 450mm telephoto.

Focus tracking is “extremely precise”

The optical construction of the 50-300mm F4.5-6.3 VC includes 19 elements in 14 groups and is optimized for high image quality across the entire zoom range. Tamron claims that “the generous and expert arrangement of special lens elements, including two XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion) and two LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements, efficiently controls chromatic and other aberrations.

TAMRON’s BBAR-G2 (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection Generation 2) Coating has been applied to suppress ghosting and flare, allowing the capture of fine details even in backlit situations. The combination delivers stunning clarity and contrast. Creative expression comes to life with uncompromising high resolution from the center to the corner of every image, while beautifully soft bokeh isolates the subject from the background for greater dramatic effect.”

The autofocus drive is equipped with TAMRON’s VXD linear motor focus mechanism. Users can easily lock in accurate focus from the MOD to infinity thanks to the high-speed and high-precision autofocus system. Additionally, focus tracking is, according to the company, “extremely precise allowing users to accurately capture sudden subject movements. The linear motor also suppresses drive noise and vibrations during focusing, making it ideal shooting for both still photos and video in environments that demand quietness.”

Vibration Control uses AI for video

The new 50-300mm F4.5-6.3 VC is equipped with TAMRON’s proprietary VC mechanism. This effectively suppresses camera shake that tends to occur when shooting in the telephoto range, when capturing moving objects, or during close focusing, enabling stable results overall. When shooting with an APS-C camera, the full-frame equivalent focal length ranges from 75 to 450mm, and the VC mechanism is especially useful when shooting at the telephoto end. The VC also reduces the degradation of picture quality when shooting in conditions prone to camera shake, such as dimly lit interiors or low-light landscapes. Moreover, at focal lengths up to 100mm, AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies provide additional compensation with videography in mind.

The 67mm filter size used is common to many TAMRON lenses for mirrorless cameras for greater convenience when carrying multiple lenses — or even just one during everyday excursions. The 50-300mm F4.5-6.3 VC is packed with features that support an enriched shooting experience, such as Moisture-Resistant Construction, Fluorine Coating, and the connector port for the dedicated TAMRON Lens Utility software developed in-house by TAMRON.

The Tamron 50-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD is available now, with a price of $799 USD.