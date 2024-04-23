Now that Canon has decided to allow third-party manufacturers to develop AF lenses for the RF Mount Tamron has announced the development of its first lens for the system, the 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD.

A fast-aperture zoom lens covering a focal length range from ultra wide-angle 11mm to 20mm, Tamron’s first lens for Canon RF mount is only for APS-C mirrorless cameras.

As ProVideo Coalition revealed, “users of Canon’s RF Mount cameras will have the option, starting next July, to buy Sigma lenses for their cameras as an alternative to Canon’s own lenses, starting with lenses for APS-C models.” Those who prefer Tamron must, apparently, wait a little longer, as the lens now announced by Tamron is planned to be released “within 2024”.

Tamron states in the press-release that “after receiving many requests from customers to offer lenses compatible with the CANON RF mount, TAMRON made the decision to develop a lens for the CANON RF mount under a license agreement.” This comes after Canon announced in 2023 that it would allow independent manufacturers to create lenses for the RF Mount system, as ProVideo Coalition mentioned before.

The 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD (Model B060) now announced is a fast-aperture zoom lens covering a focal length range from ultra wide-angle 11mm to 20mm, with a maximum aperture of F2.8 across its full range of focal lengths. It should be noted that this lens (as the Di III-A reference indicates) is for APS-C format mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras, and that it’s equivalent focal length in full-frame (35mm) is 17.6-32mm.

Stunning close-range shooting

With, according to Tamron, “a surprisingly compact and lightweight design for a fast, ultra wide-angle zoom lens, the lens feels well balanced when attached to a compact APS-C mirrorless camera body, making it ideal for regular use. Despite its small, lightweight design, it also delivers high-level imaging power with uncompromising optical design.”

Wide macro shooting is possible at 11mm with an MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 0.15m (5.9in) and maximum magnification ratio of 1:4, and, also according to Tamron, “its stunning close-range shooting performance enables creative use of perspective at the wide end.”

Here is some more information from the company about the new product:

The lens also incorporates an AF drive system with an RXD (Rapid-eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor unit that is remarkably quiet. The lens accurately captures not only still images but also video. It is also highly practical, with Moisture-Resistant Construction, Fluorine Coating, and other features designed for outdoor shooting, enabling users to easily enjoy the high image quality of this ultra wide-angle large-aperture F2.8 lens under a range of conditions.

Product Features

Fast-aperture ultra wide-angle zoom lens Compact and light weight Outstanding optical performance MOD of 0.15m (5.9in) and maximum magnification ratio of 1:4High performance autofocus RXD stepping motor for both still and video use

Final note added by Tamron, just to make sure everybody is aware of it: “This product is developed, manufactured, and sold under license from Canon Inc.”