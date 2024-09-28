TAMRON announces the launch of the 90mm F/2.8 Di III MACRO VXD, a mid-telephoto 1:1 macro lens, compatible with Sony E-mount and Nikon Z mount full-frame mirrorless cameras, on October 24, 2024.

The first TAMRON macro lens, from 1979, revolutionized macro photography, and 45 years later the company announces a new version of the iconic macro lens, ideal for close-up photography and portrait work.

When TAMRON introduced its first macro lens, in 1979, the SP 90mm F/2.5 (Model 52B), the company changed the idea photographers had about macro lenses. Known for its stunning bokeh and superb image quality, this lens was initially used mainly for academic purposes, but it soon became popular for various types of photography, including outdoor field work and portraiture. Affectionately nicknamed “Tamukyu,” a portmanteau of two Japanese words, it garnered high praise from close-up aficionados, nature photographers and portrait enthusiasts alike.

TAMRON continued to innovate in response to evolving photographic needs, releasing subsequent models such as the SP AF90mm F/2.8 Di MACRO 1:1 (Model 272E) and SP 90mm F/2.8 Di MACRO 1:1 VC USD (Model F004). In 2016, TAMRON launched the SP 90mm F/2.8 Di MACRO 1:1 VC USD (Model F017), an evolution of the Model F004. The digital-compatible coating technology, combined with its soft, natural bokeh and sharp rendering, continues to be favored by many photographers today.

Now, in celebration of the 45th anniversary of the first generation, TAMRON is releasing a highly anticipated mirrorless version of this iconic lens. This latest iteration combines, the company says, “the traditional, beloved brilliant performance with cutting-edge technology, continuing TAMRON’s macro lens legacy.”

Here are some of the highlights of the new lens:

Superior optical performance: The new 90mm F/2.8 macro lens continues Tamron’s legacy of exceptional image quality. Featuring 15 elements in 12 groups, including four LD (Low Dispersion) elements, the lens effectively suppresses spherical and chromatic aberrations, delivering sharp resolution from the center to the edges. The BBAR-G2 Coating minimizes ghosting and flare, ensuring crisp detail even in backlit conditions. Photographers can capture beautifully soft bokeh and striking subject isolation, perfect for portraiture and macro work alike.

Precision macro performance: With a 1:1 magnification ratio and a minimum focus distance of 0.23m, the lens excels in close-up photography. It’s highly corrected for flat-field shooting, making it ideal for capturing artwork, documents, and products with edge-to-edge sharpness and uniform illumination.

12-blade circular aperture: Tamron’s first-ever 12-blade circular diaphragm ensures stunning circular bokeh, even at wide apertures. This unique design also creates beautiful 12-ray starbursts when shooting point light sources, offering photographers greater creative flexibility.

Compact and lightweight: Measuring just 126.5mm (Sony) in length and weighing 630g, the lens is designed for portability and ease of use. The compact form factor allows for comfortable handling, making it ideal for fieldwork and travel.

Advanced features for versatility: Equipped with Tamron’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor, the lens offers fast, precise, and quiet autofocus performance. The lens also features a Focus Limiter switch for quicker focusing, a Focus Set button for custom functions, and is compatible with Tamron Lens Utility software for firmware updates and customization.

Durable construction: The lens is built for challenging environments with moisture-resistant construction and a fluorine coating that protects the front element from dirt, water, and oil, ensuring reliability in the field.

New lens hood: The 90mm F2.8 Macro comes with a redesigned lens hood featuring a sliding window for easy filter adjustments. This allows photographers to rotate filters like PL and ND without needing to remove the hood, solving a common inconvenience.

The TAMRON 90mm F2.8 Di III Macro VXD will start to ship in October 2024, with a recommended selling price of $699.