With a strong focus on portability, practicality and performance, the prima series from Samyang is now expanded with the release of two new autofocus lenses for Sony mirrorless cameras.

Samyang continues to develop its innovative Prima series with the release of two new autofocus lenses: the AF 16mm F2.8 P FE and the AF 85mm F1.8 P FE.

Purpose-built for storytellers who need high-quality results without the burden of heavy gear, the new lenses feature ultra-lightweight designs: the 16mm lens weighs only 207g and the 85mm just 272g, making them ideal for travel, street, and portrait photography without extra bulk. Both lenses will start to ship August 2025, the right time to add them to your travel kit for your next adventures.

The Samyang AF 16mm F2.8 P FE is a remarkably compact and lightweight lens designed for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. Weighing only 207 grams and measuring just 70.5 millimeters in length, it is an ideal companion for daily photography, travel adventures, and street shooting. Its ultra-wide 16mm focal length offers a dramatic field of view, perfectly suited for capturing sweeping landscapes, expressive architecture, and immersive urban scenes.

Despite its minimal size, this lens offers, Samyang claims, “impressive close-up capabilities, with a minimum focusing distance of only 12 centimeters. This allows for semi-macro shooting on full-frame sensors and half-macro performance when paired with APS-C cameras, translating to a 24mm equivalent focal length. The result is the ability to fill the frame with dynamic close-ups while preserving a sense of wide-angle space and depth.”

Optical construction consists of 8 elements in 7 groups with 1 HR, 3 ED and 1 ASP lens element that provide a stunning edge to edge sharpness. The lens is constructed from a newly developed high-strength plastic that offers enhanced durability while maintaining a refined, premium finish. It includes weather sealing tested to IP5-level resistance, making it reliable in varied outdoor conditions. The redesigned lens hood effectively controls flare and ghosting, especially in challenging backlit situations. Convenience features like a smooth focus ring, an intuitive AF/MF switch, and a USB port for easy firmware updates complete the lens’s user-friendly design.

Complementing the ultra-wide lens is the Samyang AF 85mm F1.8 P FE, a portrait-focused telephoto prime that balances expressive image quality with impressive portability. Weighing just 272 grams and measuring 71.5 millimeters in length, this lens delivers professional-grade portraits in a size that’s easy to carry all day. Its classic 85mm focal length, combined with a fast f/1.8 aperture, makes it the ideal tool for photographers who value depth, detail, and background separation.

The lens delivers superior sharpness with an optical construction with 9 elements in 8 groups incorporating 1 HR and 3 ED lenses. Its rendering is delicate and refined, preserving soft tonal transitions and intricate textures for a polished, professional look. The large aperture also creates beautifully smooth bokeh that naturally separates the subject from its surroundings, enhancing the depth and emotional impact of each image.

Just like the 16 mm, the AF 85mm F1.8 P FE is constructed from high-quality engineered plastic and features weather sealing tested to IP5 levels, offering protection in demanding environments. A newly designed lens hood helps minimize flare and ghosting, ensuring clarity even in strong backlight. Photographers benefit from a responsive focus ring, intuitive AF/MF switching, and a built-in USB port that allows for quick and easy firmware updates.

Key specifications:

High-quality optics : both lenses include advanced elements (HR, ED, ASP) for sharp, detailed images from edge to edge.

both lenses include advanced elements (HR, ED, ASP) for sharp, detailed images from edge to edge. Close-up and portrait versatility : the 16mm offers a 12cm minimum focusing distance for dynamic close-ups, while the 85mm delivers soft background separation with its fast f/1.8 aperture.

the 16mm offers a 12cm minimum focusing distance for dynamic close-ups, while the 85mm delivers soft background separation with its fast f/1.8 aperture. Weather-resistant and durable: constructed from high-strength engineered plastic with IP5-level sealing, suitable for challenging environments.

Enhanced user experience: features like intuitive AF/MF switches, responsive focus rings, and built-in USB ports for firmware updates add practical convenience.

The new lenses will start to ship August 2025, with a price of $475 USD for the Samyang AF 16mm F/2.8 P Sony FE and the same $475 USD for the Samyang AF 85mm F/1.8 P Sony FE.