Designed for portability without sacrificing professional performance, the new Samyang AF 24-60mm F2.8 FE is perfect for photography, videography, vlogging, and versatile content creation.

Earlier this year, LK Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach launched the AF 14-24mm F2.8 FE, the world’s first front-filter-compatible super-wide zoom lens for Sony E mount, which gained strong global recognition. Building on this success, the new AF 24-60mm F2.8 FE extends the lineup to the standard zoom range, offering, the company says, “uncompromised optical quality in a compact and lightweight design tailored for both photography and video creation.”

This release marks the company’s second collaborative zoom lens and highlights LK Samyang’s 5th participation at IBC, demonstrating its commitment to advancing optical solutions for photographers and creators worldwide. LK Samyang, formerly known as Samyang Optics, is Korea’s only optical company that designs, manufactures, and markets interchangeable lenses under its own brand. With over 50 years of Korean optical heritage, LK Samyang has built a trusted reputation for delivering innovative and high-quality lenses worldwide. Alongside its photographic lens business, the company also operates XEEN, a dedicated cinema lens brand that celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Together, the two brands embody the vision:“LK Samyang & XEEN – Trusted Technology, Empowering Creators Worldwide.”

Together with the AF 14-24mm F2.8 FE, the new AF 24-60mm F2.8 FE embodies LK Samyang’s philosophy of delivering “Compact High-Performance Zooms,” completing a strengthened zoom lens lineup that empowers photographers and creators to explore new perspectives and storytelling possibilities.

Key Features of AF 24-60mm F2.8 FE

• Versatile Standard Zoom: Covers the essential 24–60mm range

• Constant F2.8 Aperture: Delivers exceptional low-light performance and creative depth of field

• Compact & Lightweight: Designed for portability without sacrificing professional performance

• Creator-Centric Design: Perfect for photography, videography, vlogging, and versatile content creation

“At the beginning of the year, we laid the successful foundation for our partnership with LK Samyang with the AF 14-24mm F2.8 FE. With the new AF 24-60mm F2.8 FE, we are now following up quickly on our collaboration and taking the next step: a versatile zoom lens that gives creative minds even more freedom to realize their ideas and discover new perspectives”, stated Piet Thiele, Head of Photo / Cine at Schneider-Kreuznach.

“The AF 24-60mm F2.8 FE is the second zoom lens co-developed with Schneider-Kreuznach and represents a significant milestone in completing our zoom lens portfolio. By combining over 50 years of optical expertise with the proven experience from our collaboration with Schneider, we continue to deliver innovative solutions that inspire creators worldwide. We are proud to present this lens at our 5th IBC participation and look forward to the excitement it will bring” added Bonwook Koo, CEO of LK Samyang.

The AF 24-60mm F2.8 FE was officially unveiled at IBC Amsterdam, and will start to ship in November 2025. Suggested retail price in Europe is €739 but no information about the US price available yet.