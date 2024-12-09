Perfectly complementing lightweight cameras like the Sony α7C II and ZV-E1, the Samyang AF 35mm F1.4 P FE opens a new family of lenses, the Prima Series.

Introduced as the world’s lightest 35mm F1.4 lens for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras, the new Samyang AF 35mm F1.4 P FE introduces a new series that aims to set a new standard in Samyang’s lens technology.

Samyang – or LK SAMYANG, as the company is named now – announced this December its first lens for Canon RF-S mount cameras, the Samyang AF 12mm f/2.0 RF-S ultra-wide angle prime, but that “first” was not the only new lens from the company, as the first lens on what is to be a new family, Prima Series, was also revealed: the AF 35mm F1.4 P FE. Drawing inspiration from the Latin word “Prima,” which signifies “First” and “Important”, this series sets, Samyang claims, “a new standard in our lens technology as we unveil our third-generation products.”

The AF 35mm F1.4 P FE, pioneering the Prima Series, is, according to the company, “meticulously crafted to balance high-end performance with practicality, emphasizing a compact and lightweight design. This lens is not only a technological advance but is also designed to be accessible, aiming to offer top-tier features at a reasonable price. It is crafted for widespread appeal, ensuring all photography enthusiasts can enjoy professional-grade quality without the premium cost.”

Weighing only 470 grams, the AF 35mm F1.4 P FE is the lightest 35mm F1.4 lens for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. Its portability makes it an excellent companion for compact camera systems such as the Sony α7C II and ZV-E1, ensuring ease of use during travel and everyday photography. Despite its lightweight design, the lens delivers, Samyang says, “remarkable optical performance, maintaining high resolution even at its maximum aperture of F1.4.”

The lens is particularly effective when used at its minimum focusing distance of 0.30m (0.98ft), ensuring sharp images in every shot. For videographers, the lens offers excellent focus breathing suppression, allowing natural transitions during changes in focus. This feature, combined with its fast and accurate autofocus, enhances its versatility across still and motion applications.

The lens incorporates “an advanced optical design” with 12 elements in 10 groups, including three aspherical, one high-refractive, and one extra-low dispersion element. These features, according to Samyang, “ensure clarity, sharpness, and minimized distortion across the frame. Additionally, Samyang’s coating technology reduces flare and ghosting, maintaining superior image quality.”

Durability and convenience are also key considerations in this new lens. The AF 35mm F1.4 P FE features weather sealing at five critical points, providing protection against dust, light rain, and other challenging conditions. A redesigned micro-pattern rubber focus ring and matte finish improve handling and aesthetics. The inclusion of a USB port enables easy firmware updates.

The Samyang AF 35mm F1.4 P FE will start to ship this December, with a suggested retail price around Euro 600 in Europe. No indication of price in Dollars yet, but the conversion from Euro – prices in Europe usually include taxes – suggest what may be the price, in Dollars, for the new lens: around $634.