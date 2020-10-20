Loupedeck announced at Adobe MAX the result of its collaboration with Adobe: a new plugin for Photoshop which offers faster overall performance, as well as feature improvements.

Loupedeck users have something new to look at, as a new plugin unveiled at Adobe MAX improves the editing experience in Loupedeck CT and Loupedeck Live.

Loupedeck, the creator of custom consoles for photo and video editing, designed to make the creative process faster and more intuitive, has announced a new plugin for Adobe Photoshop today at Adobe MAX. Loupedeck worked closely with the Adobe team to build the new plugin on its Unified Extensibility Platform (UXP) in Photoshop, and it is designed to provide an enhanced editing experience with Loupedeck CT and Loupedeck Live.

The new Loupedeck plugin is now available in the plugin marketplace found in the Adobe Creative Cloud desktop application across all regions, at no additional cost to Loupedeck users. Just download it and explore the new features as well as faster overall performance of the Loupedeck CT and Loupedeck Live when working with Adobe Photoshop.

“We collaborated with Adobe to develop the new plugin and to ensure Loupedeck users could easily integrate and maximize their creative potential with the new features offered by Photoshop the moment they are available,” said Mikko Kesti, Founder and CEO of Loupedeck. “Our new plugin for Photoshop incorporates the software’s new features into both the Loupedeck CT and just-launched Loupedeck Live, giving creators the power to further customize their Photoshop experience. They can now leverage the full functionality of their device to produce professional quality results in less time.”

Plugin brings a series of improvements

Users of the new Loupedeck plugin for Photoshop will experience faster overall performance, as well as feature improvements like:

Ability to add adjustment layers and control their corresponding parameters with dials and/or wheel

Reset functionality for individual adjustment parameters

Intuitive control over Font settings

Quickly scroll through and view history panel with dial and/or wheel

Increased control over Curves, including the ability to adjust color channel curves separately and control curve points

Smoother control over Brush settings and Zoom In/Out functions

Streamline workflow by combining Photoshop actions into macros within the Loupedeck software

Full control over Layer Properties

Ability to control Quick Actions (e.g. select object, remove background) introduced in Photoshop in 2020

Better performance for Camera Raw

Loupedeck Live recent software update

“We’re big fans of the Loupedeck team and how their new plugin for Photoshop helps users speed up their workflow and produce high-quality results during the editing process,” said Vijay Vachani, Senior Director of Product Management and Partner Ecosystem for Adobe Creative Cloud. “Photoshop users will now have increased functionality when using their Loupedeck devices and the ability to take even more control over a wide variety of Photoshop features, including the newly introduced Quick Actions.”

The Loupedeck Creative Tool is available for purchase in the Loupedeck Online store for $549. The device currently features native integrations with Adobe Lightroom Classic, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Audition, Ableton Live, and Streamlabs. The Loupedeck Live is now available for purchase in the Loupedeck Online for $269.

One final note for users of the Loupedeck Live console: Loupedeck Software v4.0 – released by the end of September – , brings exciting new updates and features including a new UI for enhanced usability, advanced customization, additional native plugins for live-streaming and added support for Loupedeck Live – the power console for streamers and content creators.

Whether you are creating new content, live-streaming, editing your photos, video or audio – Loupedeck Live provides fast access to all your essential tools and software. Loupedeck Software version 4.0 is available for download here.