The folks are Loupedeck have released an update to the Loupedeck software that greatly extends the functionality of the Loupedeck CT. This version 3.2 update adds that Loupedeck is calling the Loupedeck Profile Creator which lets the user add any application on the machine for Loupedeck CT support. With this new Loupedeck Profile Creator option comes the much asked for support for DaVinci Resolve.

Thankfully you don’t have to go to work creating a Resolve profile from scratch as there are some new custom profiles available for download already. This is a big help as it would be quite a job to map Resolve all by yourself. You’ll most likely want to tweak the settings to your liking but they are a good place to start.

There are different workspaces already built into the Resolve profile. Unlike some of the other supported NLEs you’ll need to go into the Workspace folder to access them and adjust the default settings.

While I’d be first to dig into the Edit support I’m sure most will wonder about the Color page support.

There’s a decent amount of support with a lot of color page functions for things like Nodes, Memories and a lot of toggles. If you’re expecting the CT to replicate a Blackmagic control surface or a Tangent panel you’ll be disappointed as it’s not that kind of surface. Despite what you may have read on other websites the Loupedeck CT doesn’t compete with a Resolve Micro panel or a Tangent Wave so it won’t be quite the same experience on the Color page with things like the color wheels.

I look forward to really digging into the Edit page support. There are two different workspaces already built for the Edit page but I see room for improvement to adapt to my liking.

How does all this Resolve support work when Resolve itself doesn’t support third-party control surfaces like this? What the Loupedeck software recently added was keyboard emulation as well as macros so the software can put multiple keystrokes into once action. A bit of digging into these new Resolve controls show they’ve done a lot of work to set this up.

I was curious about the “Push & Trim” control on the dial so I opened the Custom Adjustments folder and looked at the Push & Trim settings. For the end-user, there will most likely be some tweaking of these controls to both figure out how they work and to get them to work exactly as you want (I think I mentioned that already). I replaced the Push & Trim with Nudge Clip.

If you want to update your Loupedeck software to version 3.2 then hit the Loupedeck setup page. I really do wish they would build an auto-update notification into the Loupedeck software.

What other software support is new?

DaVinci Resolve 16

Avid Pro Tools 12.7.1

Steinberg Cubase Elements10_5

Steinberg CubasePro10_5

Microsoft Excel

Mozilla Firefox

Microsoft Outlook

Photo Mechanic

Apple Logic Pro X

Izotope RX 7

Serato DJ Pro

Pixologic Zbrush 2020

Spotify

Capture One

Google Chrome

There’s also support for the streaming software Streamlabs.

