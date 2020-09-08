Loupedeck has announced a new product called the Loupedeck Live.

This looks to take the Loupedeck CT, chop off the big rotary knob/ round touch screen and the buttons on the bottom, update the touch screen buttons a bit, introduce a new software model and you’ve got the Loupedeck Live.

At first, you might think, why would I want less of a product but we can assume the cost of the Loupedeck Live will be less than the Loupedeck CT. There is no price on the Loupedeck site just yet as it says shipping on September 29. The Loupedeck Live will cost $269 and ships at the end of September. It looks like Loupedeck is targeting this at the Twitch/live streaming crowd as that market is repeatedly mentioned (going head on vs the Stream Deck it would seem) but there is still native support for the creative tools video editors use like Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro X. You’ll also be able to program any app you might want yourself as well as share profiles.

One thing I noticed from the video above is the capacitive touch screen buttons now seem to be much more interactive in that they are multicolor within a button and they can dynamically update, kind of like a tiny video screen.

That will be a huge change from the CT and I’d guess this is a hardware update and not just a software/firmware update that might allow this in the CT. There is supposed to be a big update to the Loupedeck software coming soon and that is welcome news for Loupedeck as the software setup has been a weak point for Loupedeck. There’s a longer video all about the Loupedeck Live that is really geared toward the live streaming aspect of the Loupedeck Live.

I like that the Loupedeck Live will come with a stand. I bought a cell phone stand for the use of my CT.

The new software model will be a bit of controversy I think. The Loupedeck Live will do this: “Starting in 2021, all Loupedeck Live owners will get to choose two creative applications they want to use with the Loupedeck Live. Additional creative plugins will be available for purchase through the Loupedeck software, via subscription or lifetime license.”

There’s no mention of cost for the subscription or the lifetime license. Two profiles might be enough for most users but real power users might not like yet another tool going subscription. I do like seeing a lifetime option being available. Here are the bullet point specs on the Loupedeck Live so watch their website for the full release late this month:

• Display: 4.3-inch 480×272 pixel LCD with capacitive touch panel

• Buttons: 8 round shape push-buttons with RGB backlight

• Rotation encoders: 6 endless rotation encoders with detents and push-button

• Dimensions: 150x110x30mm Weight: 230g

I think it’s appropriate to point out here that I really like the Loupedeck CT and wrote the most extensive reviews of the CT on the internet in 3 parts (I have a fourth if I can just get around to it) and I think a lot of this will apply to the Loupedeck Live, minus the big round knob of course. 🙂