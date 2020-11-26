Black Friday is Creators’ Week for Joby, the best week ever, says the company. Joby celebrates Black Friday for 7 days with deals on GorillaPod, mini tripods, vlogging microphones and more.

Joby’s selection of video kits is immense and for Black Friday the company picked seven creators’ kits and is offering them all at 15% off all week. Each day one of the kits is available for even less.

Since the very first day that the company founded in the San Francisco Bay Area has designed mounts, cases, lights, stands and grips with a user-centric approach. Always believing in creation as an act of creativity, Joby has always tried to create functional yet playful, innovative yet easy to use products. In 2017, JOBY was acquired by The Vitec Group, manufacturer and distributor of photographic accessories from major brands including Lowepro, Manfrotto, Gitzo and more, but nothing has changed in the goals Joby has when it comes to offer products for creative minds.

The brand has a strong and loyal following of customers, from photographers to vloggers or anyone looking for tools that make capturing images easier. The creators’ kits available during this period, which are part of the Black Friday offer from the company, are a good example of the variety of solutions built for different types of users. Here are some suggestions for you to check:

The Foody is 40% off on Friday 27

Built with vlogging in mind and to capture the most delicious shots and content, the TelePod Mobile Beamo Mini LED Kit is the first telescoping tripod from the makers of GorillaPod. The latest addition to JOBY’s line-up of pro-content creation tools, this handheld tripod/vlogging stick works in 4 modes for maximum versatility: Hand Grip, Extended Grip, Tabletop Tripod and Elevated Tripod. Add a Beamo Mini LED light (with magnetic back), designed to give you pro-grade lighting in any condition, and you’ll take, Joby claims, “your videos to a whole other level.”

The TelePod Mobile Beamo Mini LED Kit will be available with 40% off on Friday 27th, and 15% off for the rest of the week. Regular price is $169.90.

The Sporty is 40% off on Saturday 28

The Sporty features the HandyPod Mobile Audio Kit, a simple lightweight Phone Kit designed for aspiring influencers and mobile content creators on the go! It pairs the sturdy HandyPod as a durable base and a locking phone mount to secure most sizes of phone with the Wavo Mobile Microphone, offering the perfect starting point for Vloggers, YouTubers and TikTokers who need to go hands free and get their channels moving in the right direction. The Wavo Mobile also includes a deadcat cover that greatly reduces unwanted noise from wind caused by breezes, fans or vents.

The HandyPod Mobile Audio Kit will be available with 40% off on Saturday 28th, and 15% off for the rest of the week. Regular price is $79.94.

The Storyteller 40% off on Sunday 29

The Storyteller is Joby’s Benchmark kit for those who are wanting to create Benchmark content. Built by pairing the award-winning GorillaPod 3K PRO Kit with Joby’s best-in-class Wavo microphone, “this is the purchase you will be telling your grandchildren about”, says the company, adding that “after all, they are going to want to know how you became one of the greatest Content Creators of a generation.”

The GorillaPod 3K PRO is a serious bit of equipment for the serious mirrorless/CSC vlogger. Featuring an Arca-Swiss compatible ballhead the kit is ideal for photography, videography, vlogging, or live streaming in the 3 classic modes: Grip It. Wrap It. Stand It.

The Storyteller will be available with 40% off on Sunday 29th, and 15% off for the rest of the week. Regular price is $229.90.

The BTS master is 40% off on Monday 30

The BTS master is built for the mobile content creator who is going places and is the ideal Behind-the-Scenes pack. It is the start of a seriously cool rig setup and provides a base for more lights, microphones, or other cool Joby products. This GorillaPod Mobile Rig Beamo LED Kit includes a GorillaPod 1K Stand as the base, the GripTight PRO 2 Mount which can lock down your mobile phone in either horizontal or vertical mode. Also included are two GorillaPod Arms, allowing you to add lights, mics, or anything with a ¼”-20 mount on it, and a Beamo LED light to light up any subject.

The GorillaPod Mobile Rig Beamo LED Kit – aka BTS master – will be available with 40% off on Monday 30th, and 15% off for the rest of the week. Regular price is $189.90.

The GlobeTrotter is 15% off now

The GlobeTrotter is the ultimate travel-friendly vlogging setup built to take professional equipment hassle-free. The GorillaPod 5K Camera Audio Kit is built around the hugely popular GorillaPod 5K kit, which on its own can take more weight than any other flexible tripod out there, 5 whopping kg! (that’s 11lb). Then add the best-in-class Wavo microphone and you have an epic vlogging kit, which will take you to the next level of content creation.

Built for the Pro, the GorillaPod 5K Kit is the model that which kick-started a revolution. Fully machined aluminium GorillaPod stand plus precision-engineered ballhead with Arca-Swiss compatible quick release plate. This multi award winning platform is, says Joby, “currently used by the biggest YouTubers on the planet and can be set up for photography, cinematography, vlogging or live streaming in 3 modes: Grip It. Wrap It. Stand It.”

The GorillaPod 5K Camera Audio Kit is available with 15% off. Regular price is $259.90, you an have it now for only $220.91.

One final note: The Creators’ Week promotion is available until 30th November. Each participating “bundle” will offer one of the two discounts: 15% or 40% off. The varying discount will only be available for 24hrs during the promotional period (24th – 30th November). The discounted item cannot be combined with other running promotions on the website. The bundles are available whilst stocks last.

