After nearly a year of research, development and design, SJCAM introduces its new and, the company says, “breakthrough in motion capture technology” – the SJ20 Dual-Lens action camera.

The SJ20 Dual-Lens Action Camera is the first dual-lens action camera in the world that can capture clean and crisp imagery in both day and nighttime conditions, SJCAM claims.

Companies don’t know what else to create to make their products stand off from the crowd. Action cameras continue to be a segment with multiple brands trying to get your attention, and even smartphones can be transformed into action cams, to make it even more difficult to choose. Although some may have – they believe – the definitive answer to the needs of different users, the truth is that different companies have different approaches to what an action cam is.

SJCM has now taken a new step to make their action cameras more appealing to those who like to shoot at night: the company announced the first dual-lens action camera in the world that can capture clean and crisp imagery in both day and nighttime conditions.

“From project establishment to appearance design, our biggest challenge was combining functionality with appearance. We tried different combinations of chips, sensors and components to provide consumers with the ideal product.” SJCAM CEO Zhang Hongbing said: “After nearly a year of research, development and design, we are proud to launch the new SJ20 Dual-Lens.”

A dedicated lens for day and nighttime footage

Offering, the company claims, “an unparalleled blend of advanced features”, the SJ20 Dual-Lens Action Camera features two lenses for both day and night recording. The SJ20 Dual-Lens camera can capture videos in 4K, 2.5K and 1080P resolution and images up to 20MP. The built-in 6 axis gyroscope gives smooth footage no matter the activity the user has planned, and the 7 hour battery life gives plenty of time to capture outstanding footage without the worry of having to constantly recharge.

The first action camera with a separate dedicated lens for day and nighttime footage, the SJ20 is the first action camera, SJCAM adds, “to feature f/1.3 aperture for capturing optimal light for the best night vision. Users can easily switch between the different lenses depending on the environment and light to ensure the best image capture at all times; even in dim light conditions.”

A dual screen solution, something that the company has used in models like the SJCAM Action Camera SJ10 Pro Dual Screen is also present here. With dual LCD touchscreens – a 2.29” LCD touchscreen on the back and 1.3” LCD touchscreen on the front, the SJ20 is easy to use and simple to operate. Featuring a modular interface on the side of the camera to allow the connections of extra accessories such as batteries and a rechargeable camera grip, the SJ20 can be configured to suit your daily needs, extend the battery duration and improve recording quality.

Waterproof up to 16ft without a case or 130ft with the case, the new SJ20 is built for those looking for superior performance from an action camera.

The SJ20 will be available for $229 / £179