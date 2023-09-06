21 years after the first GoPro, the HERO12 Black offers a new look and new features.

Today, GoPro announced the newest camera in its action cam line up: the GoPro HERO12 Black. In addition to wireless audio support for your AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones, the latest GoPro aims to entice videographers and editors with as 5.3K and 4K HDR video, GP-Log (with available LUTs), the ability to timecode sync with other HERO12 cameras, and 1/4-20 mounting which allows the GoPro to be mounted with standard camera mounts. And for the social video creators in the house, the GoPro HERO12 also has a Vertical Capture Mode which allows the camera to capture vertical video while it is mounted horizontally.

In addition, GoPro connoisseurs can add the Max Lens Mod 2.0 to their kit, which provides a 177 degree field of view to capture all of your surfing lessons, black diamond attempts, muddy mountain bike rides, or whatever else you’d like to throw at the camera.

The Achilles’ Heel of the GoPro has always been the battery life; it always seems that right when you need it most, you get the dreaded “beep beep beep” of the camera powering off. The Enduro battery, released in 2021, aimed to solve this issue. With the HERO12 Black, GoPro has revamped the power system and promises 70 minutes of continuous recording at 5.3K60. We’ll be sure to test this setting, as well as the other features, in our upcoming hands-on review!

In terms of the editing offerings, GoPro will release a new Quik desktop app for its GoPro subscribers (which also allows uploading to the Cloud). The desktop app will sync with the mobile app, and will be released for Mac on November 1st and Windows in the Summer of 2024. The GoPro Annual Subscription is $49.99.

All of the new specs include:

5.3K and 4K HDR video

Support for Bluetooth audio devices

HyperSmooth 6.0 Video Stabilization with 360 Horizon Lock

Waterproof up to 33 feet

Promises 2x Continuous Recording

8:7 Aspect Ratio

27 megapixel Photos (can take 24.7 megapixel stills from video).

4x Slo-Mo in 4K

New Max Lens Mod 2.0 that can offer a field of view of 177 degrees in 4K60 (FYI – the camera offers 156 degrees in 8:7 in 5.3K and 5K without the Mod).

10-Bit Color and GP-Log encoding

TimeCode Sync in the Quik app

You can pre-order the HERO12 Black for $399.99 and the Max Lens Mod 2.0 for $99.99 (the price is $79.99 for GoPro Subscribers). In-store availability is September 13th.

More information and pre-ordering available at GoPro.com.