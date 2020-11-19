Black Friday is next week, but multiple companies are already offering special deals, and Filmtools has a series of products on offer now. Check some of them here.

Black Friday has started at Filmtools, and a series of X-Rite products are available with a discount up to $80. Stock up on these early Black Friday deals now on early access!

Whether you’re a photographer or videographer, X-Rite has a product to help you get the best colors… all the time, both in the field and in the studio, shooting or editing your stills or moving images. Filmtools has a series of X-rite products available, and now is the time to get them, using the Black Friday price reductions. Here are some examples:

The X-Rite ColorChecker Passport Photo 2 helps users achieve accurate color and exposure in a convenient and compact package. The Passport Photo 2 combines four separate targets in a pocket-sized enclosure and ensures rendering accuracy from capture.

The Passport Photo 2 is also characterized by updated, v1.2 Camera Calibration software for making DNG and ICC camera profiles as well as a dedicated Adobe Photoshop Lightroom plug-in for making custom post-production profiles. The regular price for this product is $119.00 but you can have it during Filmtools’ Black Friday Early Access, for only $99.00.

Another product available with a discount is the X-Rite i1 ColorChecker Pro Photo Kit, which is designed for photographers with demanding color accuracy needs. This kit bundles the versatile colorimeter, for calibrating monitors, along with the photo-intended ColorChecker for to help achieve accurate color balance when editing imagery. Usual price is $369.00, but you can have it for $349.00 during this period.

Solutions for filmmakers

Video shooters will want to have the X-Rite ColorChecker Video XL in their tool kit. This extra-large format color and exposure target is well-suited for working at greater distances and wider shooting angles. Twice as large as the standard ColorChecker Video, this XL version eliminates the need to move your camera or adjust the focal length simply to record the target in the scene.

Besides its larger size, the X-Rite ColorChecker Video XL target contains the same chromatic colors, skin tones, and gray chips as the other versions, making it suitable for use with waveforms, vectorscopes, zebras, and other tools for affecting color and exposure. Its usual price is $399.00 but at Filmtools it is available with $70.00 off, meaning you’ll only pay $329.00.

If you need to carry your the X-Rite ColorChecker Video XL target around and want to protect it, then the best option is to buy the X-Rite ColorChecker Video XL with Protective Sleeve, which includes the large-scale version of the ColorChecker to help ensure accurate color balance and exposure, as well as a polyester sleeve for protecting it when not in use. The price is $359.00, against the usual $429.00.

There are other products available from Filmtools during this Black Friday Early Access, but this note should give you an idea of what to expect. Visit the website to find more products essential for both photographers and filmmakers.